Police are reminding Burton residents they would never ask for bank card details over the phone - after crooks targeted people in a cold call scam in Staffordshire.

Staffordshire Police are sending out the message after receiving two reports of someone claiming to be from the Westminster Crime Department in unsolicited phone calls.

The caller says someone has purchased a laptop using their bank card and then asks them to reveal their card details for checking.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Please remember never to give your bank details to anyone you do not know or trust over the phone. If you experience a similar call, please call 101 quoting incident number 572 of March 22.

"Alternatively you can report it to the national fraud and cybercrime reporting centre, Action Fraud, on 0300 123 2040 or at www.actionfraud.police.uk."

The offences were reported in Stafford.