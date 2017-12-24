The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police are continuing to question a Derbyshire terror suspect after they were granted more time for their investigation.

Officers have until New Year's Day to question three men as part of an alleged Islamic-related police investigation.

A 31-year-old man from Chesterfield was arrested on Tuesday and was held along with three men from Sheffield, however one of those was released without charge yesterday.

They are being held on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Superintendent Michelle Shooter, from Derbyshire police, said: "I would like to thank the people of Chesterfield for their patience and understanding during the unavoidable disruption.

"Our officers have been working hard in support of Counter Terrorism Policing North East since the arrests were made on Tuesday, and for that they also have my sincere thanks.

"We will continue patrolling the area to offer reassurance to the public.

"We would ask that people remain calm, resilient and measured in what they say and how they act during the aftermath of what has been a difficult and concerning time for local communities."