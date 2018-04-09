Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police and crime commissioner responsible for residents in Ashby, Moira and Measham, has given his support to a proposed law which would see thugs who attack police dogs or horses given tougher penalties.

Lord Willy Bach, who is Leicestershire's police and crime commissioner, said he would use his position in the House of Lords to support The Service Animals (Offences) Bill, popularly known as Finn’s Law, after being inspired by the story of police dog Finn, who was stabbed in the head and chest when handler PC Dave Wardell arrested a teenage thug in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, in October 2016.

Finn required emergency surgery and, miraculously, returned to work for a short time before he retired.

The youth, who carried out the attack with a 12-inch combat knife, was later charged with criminal damage for stabbing Finn, essentially relegating the dog to the status of "property".

He was charged with causing actual bodily harm to PC Wardell, who suffered a wound to his hand.

The youth, who cannot be named because of his age, was sentenced to four months in custody.

Following the attack PC Wardell spearheaded a campaign for a change in the law to recognise the vital role police dogs and horses play, and to increase the punishments for those who harm them. Now Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Lord Bach added his voice to the campaign, saying he will speak in support of the Bill when it reaches the House of Lords.

He said: "Our police dogs play an invaluable role as we seek to prevent crime and apprehend offenders.

"They face the same dangers and risks as our police officers.

"In my view, there should be the same sort of penalty for anyone willing to use violence to prevent these animals from doing their job as there would be if it was an officer.

"There is strong support politically for Finn’s law and I will add my own support in the House of Lords where I will speak and vote in its support.

"I am hopeful the Government will finally listen to campaigners and close the legal gap that currently exists by ensuring our police dogs are recognised and protected in law for the contribution they make to public safety."

Tiffany Lynch, chairman of Leicestershire Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, said: "Police dog Finn suffered horrific injuries while helping his handler protect the public by capturing a dangerous criminal.

"It seems unreasonable that the perpetrator of this attack could only be charged with criminal damage in relation to the attack on Finn.

"Police dogs are more than property or a piece of equipment.

"They are part of the policing team and bravely put their lives on the line when carrying out their duties.

"I too would like to see a change in the law to reflect the vital role police dogs and police horses undertake for forces nationwide.

"Those who intentionally set out to injure, maim or kill animals bravely serving the public should not be able to escape with a charge of criminal damage and should face assault charges."

Animal charity, the PDSA, is to award Finn a gold medal next month.

The charity's director general, Jan McLoughlin, said: “Finn displayed outstanding devotion that night, both to his duties and to his handler. For his actions, Finn is an extremely worthy recipient of the PDSA Gold Medal.”