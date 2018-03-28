Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staffordshire's Fire and Rescue service is to be taken over by the county's Police and Crime Commissioner in a bid to save £36 million over 10 years - putting 68 jobs at risk.

The controversial merger was widely opposed by Staffordshire County Council, Stoke-on-Trent City Council and members of the fire authority - the current governing body, which will now be abolished.

But earlier this week it was announced that the proposal for Staffordshire Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Ellis to take over the service had been given the green light by Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

While staff working within the finance, human resources and communication departments are among those at risk due to the controversial merger, Mr Ellis is confident the link-up will save £36 million over the next decade, result in greater collaboration and lead to improved front-line services.

Mr Ellis said: "The change to governance and oversight will not affect front-line operations of Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service. Officers and staff should not be unduly worried – it is entirely business as usual.

"This is an opportunity to further improve the way the police and the fire service work together and to ensure more of the funding available goes to front-line services."

The PCC’s office will soon start a series of engagement events with officers and staff.

The announcement, made on Monday, March 26, will lead to the abolition of Staffordshire Fire Authority, which is made up of 21 councillors from across Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire.

Fire authority chairman Stephen Sweeney said: "We will now work closely with the police and crime commissioner to ensure a smooth transition over to his governance. The authority will, however, continue to be responsible for the governance of the fire and rescue service until both parties are confident that everything is in place to ensure a successful move."

Ms Rudd approved the merger plans following an independent review by the Chartered Institute for Public Finance and Accounting (Cipfa), which found that while there was "no overwhelming case for change," the proposals met "the statutory test of economy, efficiency and effectiveness".

The Home Secretary has also approved similar mergers in Cambridgeshire and West Mercia.

She said: "I am of the view that in each case, a transfer of fire governance to the PCC is in the interests of economy, efficiency and effectiveness, and that there is no adverse effect on public safety.

"As directly accountable leaders overseeing both fire and policing, each PCC can increase efficiency and effectiveness, maximise available resources and improve the service delivered to the public.

"I look forward to seeing the benefits this will bring to each area."

Critics of the merger have raised concerns that it would undermine the public’s trust in the impartiality of the fire service and questioned whether it would actually lead to improvements.

The Cipfa report concluded that the merger would result in no increased risk to public safety, but noted that this was a "very subjective area to assess."

Half of the people who responded to a consultation on the proposals last year backed "no change", while 22 per cent supported the governance merger, which will come into place later this year.