A man has been reported as being spotted in the River Trent in Burton, firefighters have reported.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to Ferry Street, at 2.45pm today, Thursday, June 7, to reports of a man in the river.

Two fire crews from Burton, one from Tamworth as well as a water rescue unit from Tamworth are currently dealing with the incident. Fire engines have been spotted at either end of St Peter's Bridge as firefighters continue the search in the area.

Firefighters are searching the river and the bank and are still looking to locate the man at the moment.

Police are also in attendance.

Please see our live blog for updates on this incident as we get them.