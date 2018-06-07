A man has been reported as being spotted in the River Trent in Burton, firefighters have reported.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to Ferry Street, at 2.45pm today, Thursday, June 7, to reports of a man in the river.
Two fire crews from Burton, one from Tamworth as well as a water rescue unit from Tamworth are currently dealing with the incident. Fire engines have been spotted at either end of St Peter's Bridge as firefighters continue the search in the area.
Firefighters are searching the river and the bank and are still looking to locate the man at the moment.
Police are also in attendance.
Please see our live blog for updates on this incident as we get them.
That's all for today
That concludes our live updates on this blog. Thank you for following
Here's what a witness said
A witness was having a picnic in Stapenhill Gardens when she saw the drama unfold.
There were lots of fire engines on the bridge.
I didn’t see what happened but I heard what happened.
I heard that the police were after a man and he had thrown himself into the river and they caught him.
Police said man has been arrested
A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: “We were called at around 2.35pm today (6 June) following reports of a man in the river on Ferry Street, Burton.
“A 33-year-old man from Burton was arrested at the scene in connection with a number of offences.
“He remains in police custody and enquiries are on-going.
“Colleagues from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance.
“During the incident, we were supported by the National Police Air Service.”
The incident happened near to St Peter's Bridge
Witness reports man was running away from the police
A witness at the scene said she believes it was a man running away from the police who jumped in the river to escape.
Emergency services have left the scene
Emergency services have now left the scene
Slow traffic in the area
According to traffic and travel website Inrix, there is slow traffic on the A5189 in both directions between the A5121 Orchard Street (Evershed Roundabout) and A444 St Peter’s Street and Main Street.
It states that the road is partially blocked and it is affecting traffic near Tesco’s superstore, on the bridge.
Traffic is building up around St Peter's Bridge
Man is now out of the water
West Midlands Ambulance Service said they were called by the fire service at 2.50pm and sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene.
The last update received said the patient was out of the water.