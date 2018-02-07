Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A flasher exposed himself outside a medical centre in Hilton, police have said.

A 37-year-old woman reported that the young man, wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, exposed himself outside the Wellbrook Medical Centre in Welland Road.

The incident happened at around 9.30am on Friday, January 26, officers confirmed.

Now officers from Hilton Safer Neighbourhood Team have issued an appeal to find a woman who they believe may have witnessed it.

Police have released this CCTV image of the woman who may be able to help police with their investigation.

The incident is being investigated by PC Joe Stafford from the team, who said: "The incident was obviously upsetting for the victim and we are keen to trace the young man concerned."

The incident is not being linked to other similar incidents in South Derbyshire in October last year, he said.

If you think you know the woman who may have witnessed the incident please contact Joe on 101 quoting reference number 18000040755.

Alternatively you can send PC Stafford a message online via the Contact Us section of the police website at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.