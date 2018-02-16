A police incident closed part of the A50 near Uttoxeter this evening
The incident took place on the A50 Eastbound between the A522 for Uttoxeter / Upper Tean and the B3030 for Ashbourne Road at the Little Chef roundabout.
Traffic has returned to normal
Road has reopened
The road has reopened according to traffic information website Inrix.
Man was on the bridge over the A50
Staffordshire Police say they were concerned for the safety for a male who was reported to have been on the bridge over the A50.
At approximately 4:55pm we received numerous calls raising concerns for a male on the bridge over the A50 A552 at Uttoxeter.
The road was temporarily closed for precaution until he was located and it was safe to reopen the road. We apologise for the temporary closure and thank the public for their patience.
Traffic builds along the A50
The red line indicates where traffic is at its heaviest.
Here's what police are saying
A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said they are “concerned for the safety of a person”.
Part of A50 closed due to 'police incident'
Traffic information website Inrix is reporting that there has been a police incident on the A50 near Uttoxeter.
The incident happened between the A522 and the B5030 by the Little Chef roundabout.