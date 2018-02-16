Staffordshire Police say they were concerned for the safety for a male who was reported to have been on the bridge over the A50.

At approximately 4:55pm we received numerous calls raising concerns for a male on the bridge over the A50 A552 at Uttoxeter.

The road was temporarily closed for precaution until he was located and it was safe to reopen the road. We apologise for the temporary closure and thank the public for their patience.