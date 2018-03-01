The video will start in 8 Cancel

Concerns are growing for a missing pensioner who was last seen in Burton this morning, Thursday, March 1.

Phillip Smith, from Burton, was last seen at an address in the town at 10am today and it is believed that he left there at sometime before 1pm.

Staffordshire Police announced that the 68-year-old had gone missing and said they were becoming increasingly concerned about his welfare.

Phillip is described as being white and 5ft 8ins tall. He was wearing a green parka coat, navy jumper with a white t-shirt underneath and dark coloured jogging bottoms at the time he went missing.

Police said he walks with a limp and has a walking stick with him.

Anyone who has seen Phillip or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call Staffordshire Police immediately on 101 quoting incident 293 of March 1.