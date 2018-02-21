Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staffordshire Police have introduced a new phone system to deal with burglaries, thefts and complaints of anti-social behaviour - instead of sending officers out to victims' homes.

The new service, which sees calls logged through the 101 service and then routed through to the resolution centre for desk-based investigation, will replace the current appointment-based system.

At present a victim of non-urgent crime has to wait to see an officer or PCSO at home or in their place of work before any action is taken.

Investigators will now contact the victim over the phone or online and gather written, audio and video evidence to build a case and resolve the issue, police have revealed.

Following risk assessment, crimes will then be passed to the resolution centre only when the dispatch of an officer or a blue-light response is not necessary.

"Non-emergency" crimes will include: criminal damage offences, public order offences, anti-social behaviour, theft, minor road traffic collisions, burglary, fraud or forgery.

The new system is currently operating across North Staffordshire and aims to cover the whole of the county, including Burton, by the end of summer 2018.

Chief Constable of Staffordshire Police Gareth Morgan said: "The Resolution Centre will help us improve our service and, in many cases, make it faster for the public.

"By providing a telephone-based response, it's also far more convenient and makes us more responsive to the needs of the public – many of whom want just to speak to an officer rather than wait at home for one to arrive.

"The public should also be clear that where we need to send an officer we will do so, and indeed we expect the resolution centre to enable us to respond better to emergency incidents.

"It will also enable us to increase the number of community-based police officers, working in neighbourhoods, carrying out preventative work."

Since the centre began its pilot phase in December 2017, it has successfully resolved 1,400 incidents, a spokesman for Staffordshire Police said.

Mr Morgan said: "We will continually review the Resolution Centre to ensure it is working how we envisage but the results to date give clear indication of the positive long-term impact this can have on the service we provide."