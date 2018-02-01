The video will start in 8 Cancel

A teenage girl has been assaulted by a man as she walked though a town centre park.

The 16-year-old girl was in Eureka Park in Swadlincote, near to the Midland Road exit, at around 8.40pm on Friday, January 26, when she was approached from behind by a man who assaulted her, detectives have said.

The man stopped attacking her after hearing shouting at the other end of the park and the victim managed to run off, police have said.

The girl has described the man as white and wearing a grey long-sleeved top. He smelt strongly of alcohol, she has told officers.

Derbyshire police are now asking anyone who may have seen the assault or who was in the area at the time to get in touch with them.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Michael Harrison on 101, quoting reference 18000043144.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the police website at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.