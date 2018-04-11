Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorist who died in a collision on the A50 on Monday night has been named by police.

Gurveer Singh Hundal, 30, from Chellaston, in Derby, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened at about 9pm on the eastbound side of the A50 between junctions four and three.

The multi-vehicle crash happened between junction four of the A38, at the Toyota roundabout, and the junction three turning for Swadlincote and Melbourne.

Emergency services attended but Mr Singh Hundal was pronounced dead at the scene, said a police spokesman.

The accident resulted in major delays for motorists who were told to avoid the area, and a diversion was later put in place while the stretch of road was closed in both directions.

Derbyshire Police are now appealing for witnesses to the fatal crash and are asking that anyone who can provide any information or dashcam footage from around the time of the incident contact them on the non-emergency 101 number quoting incident 944 of April 9.