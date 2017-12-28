The video will start in 8 Cancel

A senior police officer has branded attacks on his colleagues as "abhorrent" after an officer allegedly had blood spat in their mouth on Christmas Day.

Staffordshire Police have charged a 23-year-old with grievous bodily harm after an officer was left with serious leg injuries while he was carrying out an arrest in Burton on Monday, December 25.

Chief inspector John Owen said three bobbies have been assaulted over the festive period in just a few days.

He said: "A few days off and back in to three officers who've been assaulted – with one officer having blood spat into their face and mouth.

"This is utterly abhorrent and goes stratums above what any human should ever expect to happen to them."

A man was due to appear before Cannock Magistrates' Court today following the alleged incident on Christmas Day.

The injured officer remains in Burton's Queen's Hospital where he is in a stable condition.