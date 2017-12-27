The video will start in 8 Cancel

A police officer suffered a serious leg injury after an incident in Hanbury on Christmas Day after attempting to arrest a man following reports of a 'domestic incident'.

The alleged incident occurred in the tiny East Staffordshire at 10.50pm on Monday, December 25, said a police spokesman.

While trying to arrest a man at the scene, after receiving reports of a domestic incident, a male police officer was left with serious leg injuries and taken to Queen's Hospital in Burton, he said.

He remains in a stable condition in hospital.





Aaron Birks, 23, from Greaves Lane, Hanbury, has been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) without intent.

Birks is due to appear at Cannock Magistrates' Court today.

More about the charge:

The following injuries are GBH:

An injury resulting in permanent disability, loss of sensory function or visible disfigurement

Broken bones, including a fractured skull, compound fractures, broken cheek bone, jaw and ribs

Injuries that cause a substantial loss of blood

Serious psychiatric injury

An attack without intent is classified as a reckless assault.

Seriously harming a victim without intent is a Section 20 Assault - a less serious form of GBH.

A Section 20 Assault, unlike Section 18 Assault (intentional), can be heard in both the Magistrates and Crown Courts but will normally be dealt with in the latter.

It carries a maximum sentence of five years.