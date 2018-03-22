Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police forces in Derbyshire and Leicestershire have hailed a crackdown on knife crime a success - after staging an amnesty and raising awareness among young people.

Officers took part in operations to reduce knife crime by carrying out knife "sweeps" in the hunt for discarded blades and other dangerous items.

In Leicestershire, which includes Measham, Ashby and Moira, weapons, including eight knives, were seized and 23 arrests made as part of Operation Sceptre.

Superintendent Shane O’Neill said: "We have used a range of tactics to make life difficult for those people who could carry a knife and are prepared to use it. We have also targeted areas where knives are being hidden.

"Operation Sceptre is not only essential for highlighting the great dangers of carrying a knife, but it also reassures our community that we are working with them to educate young people and proactively develop opportunities to tackle knife crime."

Knife surrender bins - where weapons could be handed in anonymously - were placed in three police stations in Leicestershire while officers patrolled targeted areas on the lookout for suspicious activity.

Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Lord Willy Bach and deputy police and crime commissioner and Councillor Kirk Master joined the officers.

Lord Bach said: "This has been a really successful week and I was pleased to have the opportunity to take part in a knife sweep searching for discarded knives and other dangerous items.

"Over the last week, potentially lethal knives have been handed in to the police via one of the special knife bins. Knives, crowbars, needles and other objects have been removed from public spaces and a significant number of arrests have been made.

"It sends a clear message that Leicestershire Police are clamping down on knife crime. It is never acceptable. It is worth reminding those who carry a knife that it is a lethal habit that also carries a four-year custodial sentence."

Meanwhile, Derbyshire Police joined forces with Derby City Council to test shops on their knowledge of the law on knives.

Officers and city council trading standards officers worked together to find out if shops in the city centre would sell a knife to a child under 18.

In November, five stores had sold knives to young people aged under 18, but this time all of these five refused. In total 10 shops were tested and nine refused to sell the knives.

Inspector Rich Keene, from Derbyshire police, said: "The results were very pleasing, we have been working with retailers to remind them of their legal responsibility not to sell knives to children under 18.

"We took the decision after November's operation to work further with those retailers who failed the test to educate them in the dangers of selling to young people.

"We promised that they would be tested again and it is great to see that they have taken our advice on board. We will now follow this process with the management of the shop that failed on this occasion."

Asaf Afzal, Derby City Council cabinet member for neighbourhoods and public protection, said: "I am delighted to see such an improvement since the last exercise we carried out with the police.

"Partnership working is key in keeping the people of Derbyshire safe, and seeing everyone’s hard work pay off is really exciting.

"Of course, there is always more work to be done, but we look forward to continuing our work together, and seeing Derbyshire reap the benefits of that."