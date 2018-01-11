The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have revealed what they believed happened in the fatal three-car collision that killed one man, who is still yet to be named.

One man died just before 9pm on the morning of Tuesday, January 9 after the incident on the A50 near Findern.

Derbyshire Police believe that the man died when his car collided with a parked lorry and 'ricocheted' into another vehicle.

Burton Albion fan praised for rushing to aid of collapsed Sheffield Wednesday supporter

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, which took place between the Toyota Island and the junction with the A514 near Chellaston, which saw the road shut for ten hour.

A spokesman from Derbyshire Police told our sister title the Derby Telegraph that: "Just before 9pm on January 9, a collision occurred on the A50 eastbound between Toyota and Chellaston.

"A blue rover and a dark-coloured Ford Edge collided next to the parking lay by.

"The driver of the blue Rover was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Ford Edge was taken to Derby Royal Hospital with minor injuries as a precaution.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have any Dash cam footage is asked to contact Sergeant 2459 Scott Riley by telephoning 101 quoting incident number 744-09/01/2018."

They also confirmed that investigations are at an early stage but it is possible that one of the cars "clipped a parked lorry parked in the lay-by and then ricocheted into the second traveling vehicle".