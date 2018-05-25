Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have issued a warning to so-called paedophile hunters who they say could jeopardising investigations and corrupt evidence.

It comes as new figures revealed that evidence from vigilantes was used by police as they charged suspects on at least 150 occasions last year, although it was not the sole reason charges arose.

Officers from Derbyshire and Staffordshire have issued a stark warning about the danger of so-called paedophile hunters taking matters into their own hands. It comes as officers said catching predators is a top priority for the forces.

Derbyshire's Assistant Chief Constable Bill McWilliam made the comments about the vigilante groups after figures obtained by the BBC revealed that there had been a seven-fold increase in the use of such evidence since 2015.

Two-thirds of the 43 police forces in England and Wales provided data, which also showed that in 2017 almost half of the cases of the offence of meeting a child following sexual grooming used evidence from the groups.

However, the data only confirmed that the evidence formed part of the decision to charge a suspect and did not suggest it was the sole reason for criminal action.

Some police have said they fear that such groups' actions could interfere with legitimate surveillance operations, while the "evidence" they gather may not be of a high enough standard to use to secure a prosecution in court.

Mr McWilliam, said: "Tackling abuse of children is, of course, a leading priority for Derbyshire police. They are horrific crimes and we are determined to tackle them as robustly as possible.

(Image: Getty)





"With regards the complex issue of 'paedophile hunter groups', while we acknowledge that many take part with the best of intentions and we recognise that they have a degree of public support, we must continue to strongly recommend that they don’t carry out this type of activity.



"Vigilante groups, in almost every context, are compromising their personal safety as well as running the risk of jeopardising investigations and corrupting evidence that could potentially be required in court.

"While bringing these abhorrent offenders to justice, it is crucial that we are not derailed by such issues.

"I would, therefore, ask that anyone with any information about child abuse provides it to the police as early and as quickly as possible."

The concerns over so-called paedophile hunters' tactics, which include posing as children online to lure suspects and setting up real-world encounters in order to expose them, have been echoed by Detective Chief Inspector Nicki Furlong, from Staffordshire Police.

DCI Furlong said: "We fully understand the desire to protect children, however any member of the public who has information about an individual who could be a risk to children should report the matter to the police straight away.

"This will then enable us to investigate the concerns fully, safeguard children and bring offenders to justice.

(Image: Getty)

"We work with other agencies in a co-ordinated response to ensure that any child at risk can be appropriately safeguarded, this is something that in our experience the vigilante groups do not do.

"When reference has been made to the police potentially working with so called “paedophile hunter” groups, this has to be treated with the utmost caution.

"As with any other investigation, the police conduct enquiries in line with the Police And Criminal Evidence Act 1984, this ensures the investigation is of a standard to withstand it’s journey through the justice system.

"These groups do not conduct themselves in this way, and therefore it is important that the public understand the difficulties this then causes when they hand their "investigation" over to the police. There have been occasions where a so called "paedophile hunter" has detained an individual of concern and then left the scene without providing the police with any evidence.

"There are no plans at this time for Staffordshire Police to work pro-actively with so called vigilante "paedophile hunters" for these reasons, however, where any person, which will include members of these groups, reports concerns about an individual who may pose a risk to children to us, of course we will do everything within our power to keep children safe and bring offenders to justice.

"Staffordshire Police is heavily invested in rooting out those who use the internet to prey on children. Operation Safenet is a proactive team who are dedicated to bringing offenders of this kind to justice using covert resources.

"Since the launch of this team, every suspect who has been charged has been convicted at court."

In March, an inquest heard that a man from Southampton killed himself after he was caught in a sting operation by online paedophile hunters.

And in January a former police chief told the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse that he felt that masquerading as a child online should become a criminal offence to help snare predators.

Jim Gamble felt the crude methods used by 'have-a-go detectives' should instead be taught to a "citizen's army" of volunteers under police guidance.

To get advice or to express concerns about child abuse, call the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000 and children can call the childline for free on 0800 111.

To report a crime, call Staffordshire or Derbyshire Police on 101.