The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 47-year-old man has been reported missing after disappearing from Burton's Queen's Hospital earlier today, Wednesday, January 24.

Staffordshire Police say they are becoming "increasingly concerned" about the welfare of Patrick Treadwell, from Burton, who has gone missing.

He was last seen leaving the accident and emergency department at the Queen’s Hospital in Belvedere Road, and heading towards Belvoir Road at around 2.15pm today, they said.





He is described as white, 6ft tall, bald headed and of stocky build.

He was wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans, brown walking boots and a burgundy coloured Superdry hat.

Anyone who has seen Mr Treadwell or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call Staffordshire Police immediately on 101 quoting incident 282 of 24 January.