The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police operation to stamp out rural crime proved a success after officers stopped 68 vehicles in just one day and made three arrests.

Eleven vehicles were recovered for offences, 36 were issued with prohibition notices and three people were arrested during the crackdown in a joint operation with Leicestershire and Northamptonshire forces.

A police spokesman said: "The purpose of the operation was to focus on vehicles and individuals believed to be involved in rural crime.

"A total of 68 vehicles were stopped during the day with 11 recovered for various offences and 36 issued with prohibition notices.

"Three people were arrested, two of which were wanted on warrant and one for drug driving."

Operation Cahoot was put together by neighbourhood officers PC John Hutchings from Northants and PC Steve Winn from Leicestershire, whose beat areas join each other at the county borders.

(Image: Northants police)

PC Hutchings said he was pleased with the results of the operation which took place on Friday January 26. He said: "This operation was put together with the rural community in mind whose livelihoods can be seriously affected when they are victims of rural crime.

"I am really pleased at the results of this operation and I look forward to continue working with our colleagues in Leicestershire to tackle this type of crime.

"To commit rural crime, you have to travel so the message I would send to would-be perpetrators is - expect to get stopped by us."