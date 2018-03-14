Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leicestershire Police have gained a new four-legged recruit in memory of a popular long-serving officer who died suddenly just one day before she was due to retire.

The tactical dog and firearms unit at the county force has welcomed Cassie, an eight-week-old German Shepherd, who was bought as a result of money donated by the family of Detective Sergeant Sharon Pickering.

Force colleagues were stunned when Dt Sgt Pickering died suddenly in September 2017, 24 hours before her retirement day.

Sharon began her policing career as a special constable in the North of England before joining Leicestershire Police in 1987, working in Braunstone, and later moving into the CID.

By way of remembering her, Sharon’s family have donated a sum of money to the dog unit to buy police puppy Cassie, who has been named after the Collie cross Sharon was in the process of adopting ahead of her retirement.

Sharon's sister, Marisa Charlton, said: "Sharon loved dogs and was really looking forward to her retirement and spending time with her new dog. Being able to donate this money has given us something positive to focus on during what has been a difficult time."

Detective Inspector Paul Kenyon, who worked closely with Sharon, said: "Sharon was looking forward to her retirement and making plans for her new life together with Cassie.

"Sharon was a very well-respected detective who had worked for many years at various locations around the county. She had an infectious personality who touched the hearts of many she worked with; she will be sadly missed but never forgotten."

In another tribute, friends, family and colleagues recently joined together on what would have been Sharon's birthday for an official unveiling of two memorial benches located within the site of Leicestershire Police Headquarters.

Marisa Charlton said she and her husband Keith were looking forward to receiving regular updates on Cassie’s journey to becoming a fully-trained police dog.