The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A well-known politician is set to visit Burton to speak with residents about world issues ,including the situations in Kashmir and Palestine.

Naz Shah, who is the Labour MP for Bradford West will be visiting Princess Street Training Education and Enterprise Centre on Sunday, January 28.

The event will kick off at 1.30pm, and she will be discussing ongoing issues in Myanmar, Palestine, Kashmir and the plight of the Rohingya’s.

People fleeing from ethnic cleansing in Myanmar have settled in Bangladesh and are currently living in a series of 12 makeshift settlements and camps just outside of the city of Cox’s Bazaar. These are home to more than 600,000 desperate people.

Following a military crackdown in Myanmar's western Rakhine state, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya people had to flee to Bangladesh.

The Rohingya are one of Myanmar's many ethnic minorities who claim to be descendants of Arab traders.

The government of the Asian country has denied them citizenship and views them as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

Speaking about the event, Burton Labour Party chairman Paul Walker said: "She will be speaking about a whole host of stuff, including issues with Myanmar, Kashmir and the plight of the Rohingya's; Palestine and all the issues that are going on there.

" On January 28, people can show up on the day, but obviously there is limited space."

All are welcome to attend this event, which is free and no advance booking necessary, but organisers have confirmed that spaces are limited so it may be on a first-come first-serve basis.