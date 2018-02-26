Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular Italian restaurant in Burton has shut its doors and could be turned into a bar or café, it has been revealed.

Enrico’s, which has been a popular go-to eatery in the town for many years, has closed within the last month and the venue, off New Street, has advertised as available to let.

Burton estate agents Rushton Hickman is now marketing the venue and says it is suitable as a restaurant but also could be used as a bar or café.

The Italian restaurant occupied the ground floor of 37 New Street which this week has a to let sign on the building.

Paul Rushton, of Rushton Hickman, said there is no definite use for the building, but said there had been several uses of the venue before it became Enrico’s. He said that options would be kept open for other types of businesses to move there.

He added: "We have had it on the market for about a week. Prior to that it took a bit of time to inspect the property so we had it about three weeks ago."

The building has a trading area approximately 773 sq ft (71.9 sq metres). It also contains a kitchen, store and toilets.

It would be suitable for alternative uses such as retail, cafe, or a bar subject to change of use planning consent where necessary, he said.

The premises fronts on to a car park which is pay and display at the weekends and evenings. During the week it used by permit holders.

Customers have been posting favourable reviews of Enrico’s on Facebook as late as just a month ago and it has enjoyed a host of five-star hygiene ratings from council inspectors in the past.

No-one from Enrico's was available for comment.

The closure comes just months after another Italian restaurant opened in town. Pizza Galore opened its doors in November last year. The restaurant, whose home is the former Sheffield Cycles store, in Station Street, can seat around 100 people at a time and serves a range of different pizzas.