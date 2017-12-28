The video will start in 8 Cancel

The owners of a family restaurant chain are changing its Branston outlet into a steakhouse from next year.

Mitchells & Butlers, which owns the Harvester near Branston, has made the decision to rebrand the family favourite and reopen it as an upmarket Miller & Carter Steakhouse.

All of the current members of staff at the eatery, which is on the Centrum 100 Business Park, near to the A38 through Branston, will be offered jobs in the new steakhouse.

A spokesman for Mitchells & Butlers said: "From time to time we review our estate and take the decision to convert a business to another of our successful brands.

"We are planning to convert the Harvester Centrum to a Miller & Carter Steakhouse in spring 2018.

"All of the current team will be offered job opportunities with the new restaurant."

The nearest current Miller & Carter Steakhouse is just off the A52 in Wollaton, in Nottingham. Bosses at Michells felt it was time for a change at the Branston outlet.

There are still more than 200 UK Harvester branches, and once the Branston branch converts, the nearest one will be at Pride Park in Derby.

The Miller & Carter Steakhouses, as may be clear from the name, specialist in steak and beef, saying that "beef is a labour of love."

On its website it says: "Beef is a labour of love here at Miller & Carter steakhouses.

"We put everything into pursuing the perfect steak, from the field to the butcher's block to the grill, so only the finest, most flavoursome cuts make your plate."

Its beef is sourced from British and Irish farms and matured for at least 30 days before it is served.

Owners Mitchells & Butlers, established in 1898, own a range of different chains across the UK - of which Harvester and Miller & Carter are just a couple.

It also owns Toby Carvery - one of which sits opposite the current Harvester - along with Castle and Crown Carveries.