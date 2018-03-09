Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pothole in Burton is now so deep "you could use it for fishing", an angler has claimed.

John Anderson has said the monster pothole is so deep that it might as well be put to use for fishing. He was speaking after spotting a man on a mobility scooter nearly tip over after hitting one of the potholes in Field Lane.

He is a keen angler who runs an after-school club for children called Fish 2013 to learn skills such as fishing and even got out his fishing rod to prove his point in Field Lane, in Outwoods. He said one pothole there was so deep he could actually cast his fishing line into the water. The pothole is at least four inches deep and is 90cms long and 40cms wide.

The 57-year-old, who is also chairman of Outwoods Parish Council, is concerned for cyclists and those on motorbikes using the road as well as drivers, saying some potholes are now so bad it could lead to an accident.

He also says there is another pothole heading the same way in High Street, Burton, near to The Crossing pub which he says is in desperate need of repair.

Councillor Anderson lamented: "We could fill the potholes with water and start fishing in them they are that big and that way we could make use of them. My after-school club Fish 2013 starts in April and we could certainly use them for that. When full of water they are particularly dangerous as they do not show up as easily. Imagine hitting one on a pushbike or motorbike.

"I just happened to be passing when I saw the gentlemen on the mobility scooter in Field Lane. He came by me and he didn't see the pothole because it was full of water. One wheel went in to it and it made the scooter tip.

"It is something I didn't think about, it being a problem for people with mobility issues. I had thought about the bikes having problems going along the road but not mobility scooters. There are no pavements in Field Lane and he just didn't see the pothole.

"At the Burton High Street junction, every vehicle turning at this junction hits this really deep pothole. It is in such a prominent position that it would be expected to be a priority. I have reported it to Staffordshire County Council.

"Victoria Crescent in Burton is also in need of resurfacing, it is a disgrace. It is just falling apart as there is more potholes than road."

Staffordshire County Council has unveiled plans to improve the county's roads and tackle more potholes with a £5 million investment. This will see four pothole "zapping" velocity patching machines working alongside traditional crews to tackle more potholes and carry out wider hotspot patching where there are a number of defects.

Bosses have also vowed that there will also be more work on preventative measures such as surface dressing, which keeps roads in good condition.

Helen Fisher, the authority's cabinet support member for highways and transport, said: "We do have a huge road network here in Staffordshire, with around 6,000km of roads and these are inspected regularly by our team of highway inspectors.

"From these safety inspections our crews fix around 20,000 potholes every year. We are also investing an extra £5 million in road maintenance this year, fixing more than 31,000 potholes, a 50 per cent increase in the previous year.

"Pothole repairs are prioritised depending on the risk they pose to the travelling public. All reported defects are inspected as soon as possible and assessed for their severity, which is decided by considering a number of factors like the location, size and the risk posed to public safety.

"Any defect which poses an immediate risk is dealt with as a priority, and we aim to repair dangerous potholes within seven days. Lesser priority potholes are dealt with when resources are available.

"People can report a pothole on www.staffordshire.gov.uk or on the myStaffs App."