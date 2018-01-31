Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Big potholes thought to have damaged up to ten cars in South Derbyshire have been filled in following complaints that stranded drivers had to fix flat tyres in pitch darkness.

Angry motorists had taken to social media to warn other drivers about the dangers of potholes in Bretby after poor weather conditions caused them to worsen.

One driver said a pothole in Geary Lane had become so severe it had caused a "massive gash" in her tyre.

Another motorist, Jessica Shelley, who was travelling down Geary Lane on Thursday, January 25, said she saw several cars parked at the side of the road with flat tyres. She believes they were a result of the potholes.

The 23-year-old said: "The potholes are awful. They were fixed but two days later they were worse than before.

"It's not helped by the water running down from the fields constantly. It's like a stream over the road.

"They were completely unavoidable. If something was coming the other way, and you couldn't see them in the dark and swerved to miss one, you would definitely hit the other."

Ms Shelley described the situation as "very dangerous" as other motorists were driving fast round the bend and almost collided with the cars that were parked due to flat tyres.

She continued: "People were out of the cars trying to change tyres in the pitch black.

"There was hardly enough room to pass due to being in between two bad bends.

"There were so many cars along the roadside, but a few made it into the crematorium to pull in."

Derbyshire County Council said improving the county's roads was a top priority and the authority had already responded to complaints from the police and the public by filling in the potholes on Geary Lane.

A spokesman for the council said: "We've made improving the condition of Derbyshire's roads a top priority and are investing an extra £6m into our road maintenance budget.

"Extra road gangs and specialist machinery are being used to target roads in the worst condition which las led to a near 80 per cent decrease in recorded faults over the last year.

"As soon as we became aware of the potholes on Geary Lane we filled them in to make them safe. An inspector went out on Friday, January 26 to investigate and has ordered more detailed investigations to find what’s causing them as water appears to be seeping in, causing the road surface to crack.

"This year we've already fixed 2,500 potholes – significantly more compared to a typical three week period in other years."

Pothole-related breakdowns jumped by 11 per cent in the last quarter of 2017, new figures have shown.

The RAC was called to 2,830 vehicles with faults likely to have been caused by poor quality road surfaces between October and December compared to 2,547 in the same period in 2016.