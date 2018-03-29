Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

County councils in Staffordshire and Derbyshire are to get more than £2 million each to target potholes after "unusually prolonged freezing weather" added to the menace for drivers.

Both authorities have welcomed plans to invest millions into pothole problems after the Government pledged to tackle the craters, which have been worsened by recent big freezes in February and March.

Staffordshire County Council will receive £2.2 million of the £100 million that Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has agreed to spend on damaged roads, while Derbyshire County Council will get just over £2 million.

The Government is also giving Derby City Council £230,810 and additional funding to collect data on the condition of road signs.

Based on an average of £53 per repair, the funding should be enough to fix around 41,000 potholes in Staffordshire, a cause that has been championed by Helen Fisher, cabinet support member for highways and transport.

She said: "Good roads are important not only for getting us from A to B, but for continuing to grow a strong economy.

"In Staffordshire, we will have invested an extra £10 million over two years both in tackling potholes and in preventative treatment to help stop them occurring in the first place. Last year this allowed us to fix around 35,000 potholes compared to 20,000 in a typical year.

"However, with a county the size of Staffordshire this is always going to be a challenge and the prolonged ice and even snow in March has created even more potholes, so I am pleased that the Government has recognised the impact of the recent severe weather by announcing this extra funding today."

Helen added: "Although today’s announcement is good news, we haven’t had official confirmation of when we will receive the money or how we can spend it, so we will need to look at the detail before deciding on the best way to use the extra investment, on top of the £5 million we are spending to get the best results for our communities."

In Staffordshire, the county council has already pledged to spend an extra £5 million on potholes and preventative treatments this year – on top of the £5 million extra it spent last year.

Tackling potholes is also a priority for Derbyshire County Council, with the cash boost bringing the total spend on fixing the county's potholes between now and March 2019 to more than £6 million – three times the amount spent during the previous 12 months.

In December 2017 the number of potholes listed for repair had fallen to 120 but by the beginning of March the number had risen to more than 3,000. This is rising due to some of the worst winter weather for a decade as more are found during inspections or reported by the public.

In response the authority announced it was spending £4m on repairing potholes – double compared to the previous year.

The council has already set on nine extra gangs of roadworkers to support the 12 usual teams to fix potholes and carry out other road repairs such as wider areas of patching.

The additional £2 million will enable more of the work to be done more quickly.

Councillor Simon Spencer, Derbyshire County Council cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, said: "We had made giant strides to decrease the backlog of potholes on the 3,500 miles of road that we look after, reducing numbers by 80 per cent during 2017.

"However, over the last few weeks we have experienced the worst sustained period of winter weather for the past 10 years. The constant freezing and thawing, huge amounts of rainfall and blankets of heavy snow have caused our roads to crack which has resulted in a significant rise in the number of potholes and carriageway deterioration."

Councillor Spencer added: "We welcome this extra Government cash on top of the additional funding we have already committed and we will continue to step up our inspections and target our resources where they are most needed. I would also encourage the public to report potholes so we can feed this into our extra gangs for them to carry out repairs."

In addition to the council’s pothole budget it is already spending nearly £16 million patching, surface dressing and resurfacing the county’s roads and fixing drains and gullies.

And it is investing an extra £6 million on road maintenance to keep on top of highway defects as part of the council’s pledge to keep roads safe and reliable for road users.

Mr Grayling’s announcement comes just days after a report found a fifth of local roads in England and Wales were in a poor condition and warned that councils faced a funding black hole to maintain carriageways.

He said: "People rely on good roads to get to work and to see friends or family.

"We have seen an unusually prolonged spell of freezing weather which has caused damage to our local roads."

He said giving councils more funding would mean "all road users can enjoy their journeys without having to dodge potholes."

The announcement comes after the annual Asphalt Industry Alliance (AIA) study highlighted the poor state of roads.

Some 20 per cent of carriageways in England and Wales have less than five years of life remaining before they become unusable, researchers said. This represents more than 40,000 miles of road.

As well as the pothole and flood resilience funding announced by Mr Grayling, further cash will use new technology to improve road maintenance and potentially stop potholes developing.

Confirmation of the annual Government funding for roads has not yet been announced.

Here is a fresh list of problematic blights to our roads:

1. Alma Road in Newhall - top of our list, you'll need a couple oars for this one!

You're going to need a bigger car. That is no pothole - it's a lake! Put out your oars, find your paddle, there's a new public swimming pool over in Newhall, say locals.

This pothole stretches past six foot in length and contains standing water, and it's growing by the day - definitely one to avoid.

This monster is not the only pothole present in Alma Road, it is followed by many more smaller but still troublesome ruts for motorists.

2. Aviation Lane, Burton

This rut is growing deeper by the day and is big enough to prove a real problem for a small car tyre, and due to its position on the road it is becoming more and more of a hazard.

Best to pull over and wait if there is a car coming the opposite way - not worth the risk of trying to get through it.

3. Junction of High Street and Worthington Way, Burton

This tricky customer is unavoidable due to its positioning in the road and has become a nuisance to Burton motorists.

It is in an area of consistently busy traffic and is worsening week by week, you say, particularly through the recent freezing temperatures.

As you turn turn right into Worthington Way, there's little chance of avoiding this one.

4. Brackenwood Road, Stapenhill

This one is really three potholes that are gradually joining up so it makes it difficult for drivers to get through without dropping in it at some point.

There is also lots of loose Tarmac from the holes now on the kerb and pavement. Go slowly over this one.

5. Junction of Rosliston Road and Birchfield Road, Stapenhill

You will most certainly know you have reached this junction as your car drops into this long hole that straddles the area.

Tiptoe over this one as you turn.

6. Under bridge near the National Brewery Centre, Horninglow Street, Burton

This pothole is getting deeper and deeper, though still perhaps not wide enough to eat larger car tyres.

Vehicles are having to swerve to bypass this pesky pothole which sits square in the middle of possibly one of the busiest junctions in Burton town centre.

This one has been an issue in the past - looks like it's back.

7. Junction with Union Street and New Street, Burton

Among the pesky potholes in the centre of Burton, this one is definitely worsening due to the particularly harsh ice and rain in recent months.

It runs right across a busy junction, although narrow and partly disjointed it is sure to cause disruption.

Make sure you don't miss this one on the dark nights as you drive through the box junction.

8. High Street, Burton

This pothole, near Cafe Zen close to New Street, is very large but shallow, with just two small pockets of water for now, but if the cold conditions continue it is sure to become a beast.

Keep an eye out if you're going this way.

9. Short Street, Stapenhill

These two potholes sit either side of a manhole and could cause problems for motorists in the area.

It has created almost a triple speedbump and is going to be one to watch in the months to come.

These aren't the only potholes in the street, further along the road towards McColls, there are many more.

10. Near Sainsbury's, Horninglow Street, Burton

It runs right down the middle of the road, and like the other town centre blights, it is worsening due to heavy traffic in the busy area.

How do potholes form?

They are caused by the expansion and contraction of ground water after the water has entered into the ground under the pavement.

If it has a chance to freeze, it will take up more space under the pavement, and the pavement will expand, bend, and crack, which weakens the material pavement.

Then when ice melts, the pavement contracts and leaves gaps or voids in the surface under the pavement, where water can get in and be trapped.