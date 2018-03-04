The video will start in 8 Cancel

A total of 35 homes in Tutbury have been left without power this weekend.

According to the Western Power Distribution website, the power cut in the DE13 9 postcode area was reported at 10.25am on Saturday.

Engineers are working to find the cause of the outage and the firm is aiming to restore all power by 6pm on Sunday.

Residents can report a power cut by following the link here.

The Western Power Distribution website has issued advice on anyone worried about power cuts during cold weather:

Know your free emergency numbers

In a power cut dial 105 or, for a gas emergency, dial 0800 111999.

Prepare your home

Keep a torch handy and get your appliances serviced by a Gas Safe registered engineer to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Vulnerable households can get extra support by signing up to the Priority Service Register.

Keep your eyes open

Keep an eye on the weather forecaster and, if you have a power cut or a gas emergency, check on your neighbours.