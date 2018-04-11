Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police officer who arrested a dad and then made sure the man's children did not go hungry and were not left alone while he was detained, has been praised for his thoughtfulness.

The officer, who works for the tactical roads policing team at Leicestershire Police was with colleagues who arrested a man and another suspect on suspicion of criminal damage and other offences.

The man had told officers he was fetching chips for his children and that after his arrest they would not eat so the police officer got the food and took it to the children so they would not go hungry.

The officer also ensured the children were not left on their own while their father remained in custody.

Now his actions have been praised by the Leicestershire Police Federation.

Tiffany Lynch, chairman of the organisation which represents rank and file officers, said: "Those children are going to look back and, rather than see police officers negatively, they will hopefully remember that those officers put a dinner on the table for them that night."

Ms Lynch, said: "This is what police officers do. It is a shining example of officers not just dealing with a person for suspected criminal offences, but also remembering that those people will sometimes have families and thinking of their welfare.

"It reminds me of a story I heard a few years ago when officers arrested a shoplifter who had stolen some baby milk.

"That person told them they were stealing it for their newborn child and because they didn’t have any money.

"Checks were made and the family did have a newborn baby and didn’t have two pennies to rub together, so officers clubbed together and bought them some baby milk and took it to their home."

In the latest case the man and others were detained on suspicion of committing criminal damage among other alleged offences.

They were taken into custody and questioned about the alleged offences.