Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum-to-be who has been plagued by severe back pain for years and thought being pregnant would only make it worse has told how she has cured her problems thanks to a special exercise regime.

For as far back as she can remember, 33-year-old Emma Attwood has had what she thought was a weak back and travelling to work in London, where she is a specialist demolition business marketing manager, and working at a desk has not done it any favours. She would often be left in agony.

Emma, of Cadley Hill Lane, Castle Gresley, had already started working on sorting out her back problems before she got pregnant and then when found out she was having a baby it spurred it on.

She has a due date for her baby of Friday, May 11, but it is thanks to a pain free back that her pregnancy has gone smoothly.

Emma said: "It is hard to tell how long I have had back problems. I have a sit-down job and do a lot of driving so it was one of those things I had to put up with.

"I more felt I had a weak back than I had put anything out. It is a problem I felt I have always had.

"I would avoid exercises that I thought would make it worse but I got to the point where I decided I needed to do something. I wanted to get someone to look at it.

"I didn't necessarily go because I wanted to have a baby but I wanted to get it fixed as it would be a benefit should I get pregnant as I would have been in a whole world of pain.

"My pregnancy has been a miracle really as I have really not been suffering too much. It has been fine, not too many grumbles."

Emma moved from Nottinghamshire in 2015 to Castle Gresley with her partner Stuart Chester, 41, as they wanted a house surrounded by green fields.

She enlisted the help of a fitness specialist Simon Wheatcroft, of Total Body at Branston Golf and Country Club, who discovered that Emma's back joints were out of alignment, which was causing her the pain.

He worked with Emma on a programme of exercise coupled with regular massages during her pregnancy and to her amazement any pain has now gone.

Emma said: "Having established the marketing department and not wanting to live in London, I started working from home, commuting to the office when required and joined Branston Club for the gym, pool, hot tub and social scene.

"But driving made my back ache worse and it was often painful on long walks with my dogs Pudsey and Barney, so I signed up with Simon.

"Over just two or three months with sports massages and regular visits to Branston club's gym my back problems went away, I felt really fit and as a bonus I lost a few pounds and inches."

Branston Club-based osteopath Paula Collier-Ward devised techniques and exercises to correct the mis-alignment and Simon came up with a programme of specially designed back and core strengthening exercises, building her fitness in the gym and running.

Now, Emma and Stuart, a planning engineer with Balfour Beatty, in Derby, are looking forward to the birth of their baby.

While on maternity leave Emma may also have time for her hobby making jewellery for friends and family.

Since becoming pregnant Emma has been on 'gym light duties' but is determined to return to the gym in full when the little one is born.

She said: "We are very excited. We have only been here for two-and-a-half years so we have been doing the house up and its lovely.

"We are excited now for the new arrival. This is a lovely place to live as it is so green and luxurious."