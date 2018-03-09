Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A diabetic who lost his HGV licence following his diagnosis has been branded a ‘legend’ for setting up a coffee business from the back of his car despite being told he was unemployable.

Simon Strong has issued heartfelt thanks after being inundated with messages of support from Burton Mail readers when his new business venture from his Smart car was featured.

The 47-year-old former lorry driver recently launched Press Coffee and converted his two-seater Smart car by wrapping it in pictures of coffee beans so he can offer his drinks to customers.

A machine in the boot of his car is able to grind coffee beans to make a fresh cup during freezing temperatures.

Mr Strong embarked on his business venture after losing his job as a lorry driver in January. It came as his hereditary diabetes diagnosis meant he was no longer able to hold a HGV licence.

When he was told by an agency that he was no longer employable, he decided to set up his own business.

He has been seen in locations across the town and has received a string of good luck messages from Burton Mail readers who are in awe of his decision to set up his own firm after being told to accept benefits.

Si Young wrote on the Burton Mail’s Facebook page: “I love to see someone have the balls to start up a business and give it a go. I hope it continues to be a success and grow, and if I'm in the town and spot you I'll be sure to get a cup of your coffee.”

Fellow diabetic Mims Bourne also wished Mr Strong good luck. She said: “It is rubbish that us diabetics can actually lose our jobs due to diabetes. There is not enough awareness out there and not many people understand how serious the illness is. Good luck with your coffee business.”

Brian Melling also praised his efforts, saying: “Well done. You hear so many people say there are no jobs going for them but this guy ignored all that and did something about it. I will definitely call in out of my way.”

Polly Pritchard said: “Wishing you all the very best, love the fact you decided to do something rather than give up. Good luck.”

Margaret Patterson agreed, saying: “Fair play to him, he is doing his best. Support him if you can - the weather isn’t being too kind at the moment.”

Customer Lucinda Bailey has already been out to Mr Strong. She said: “I had one of his cappuccinos the other day, it tasted great and was an absolute bargain for freshly ground beans.”

Jayne Southall also praised his car conversion, saying: “Fantastic Simon. Your car will certainly attract people. Well done and good luck to you, huge respect.”

Based on Mr Strong’s story Duncan Newton said he would pop by: “This guy is a legend! I'm going to swing by when I can for a hot chocolate! Keep it up!”

Responding to the messages, Mr Strong thanked his well-wishers, saying: “Thank you everyone. I feel very blessed with the love. They are amazing comments. All I want to do is make a nice coffee and have a nice chat.

"If you are busy and rushing no problem but I’m not trying to sell you a coffee when I say good morning, I’m just being polite. Everyone I have seen and spoken to have been amazing. I am very humbled by the response. Thank you.”

Other readers have suggested future locations including Burton Railway Station and High Street, Woodville.

His locations will be announced on Mr Strong's Facebook page.