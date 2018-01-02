Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 29-year-old with a drug habit has been jailed for stealing alcohol from a supermarket in Burton.

Leonie Neat, of King Street, admitted stealing £117 of booze from the town's big Tesco on November 21.

She was jailed for eight weeks at Cannock Magistrates' Court. The length of sentence was because she is a prolific offender and had continued to offend despite being subject to a post sentence supervision order.

The court heard her crimes were to feed her drug habit and there was an entrenched pattern of offending. She has been ordered to pay £15 compensation.

Here are some other recent offenders who have been through the courts:

Without insurance

A man has been found guilty of driving offences. Gyorgy Bogdan, 36, of Lancedown Street, Burton, was found guilty of driving a Vauxhall Astra in Station Street, Burton, on March 11, without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He has been fined £360 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Burglar and criminal damage charges

A man has admitted a string of offences. Wesley Beard, 32, of Shakespeare Road, Horninglow, admitted stealing a bank card in Burton; entering as a trespasser a home in Edward Street, Burton, and stealing a letter; resisting arrest and causing £120 worth of damage to a driver’s door window of a Volkswagen Passat, all of which occurred on November 21. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence.

He has been jailed for 14 weeks and ordered to pay £275 compensation with a £115 victim surcharge.

Suspended sentence

A man has admitted breaching a court order. Sebastian Galazka, 40, of Anglesey Road, Burton, admitted breaching a suspended sentence order by failing to report on April 9 and November 2.

The number of unpaid work hours he must complete has been increased from 150 to 200 hours.

Shoplifting

A woman has admitted shoplifting. Linda Bertram, 51, of Huxley Close, Nottingham, admitted stealing clothing and household items worth £545 from Matalan, Burton, on September 15.

She has been made the subject of a 12-month community order with a six-week curfew and a rehabilitation activity requirement. She has been ordered to pay £185 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Court order breach

A man has admitted breaching a court order. Umaar Bashir, 25, of Byrkley Street, Burton, admitted breaching a suspended sentence by failing to report on October 1 and November 7.

His suspended sentence has been extended from 12 months to 18 months and he was ordered to pay £60 court costs.