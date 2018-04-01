The video will start in 8 Cancel

Three prolific offenders from Burton have been jailed for a spate of crimes across the town, including shoplifting from a number of stores.

Leon Wilson, Ryan Taylor and Wesley Beard all recently appeared in court and were imprisoned for a string of offences.

33-year-old Leon Wilson, of Price Court, Burton, admitted stealing Blueray DVDs worth £432 from Sainsbury’s, Burton, on March 3.

He also admitted stealing three Blueray DVDs from Sainsbury’s, Burton, on March 5, and seven bottles of rum and three bottles of vodka worth £200 from The Co-op, Burton, on March 13.

Wilson also admitted stealing whisky and brandy worth £365 from Morrisons, Burton, on March 15.

He was jailed for 16 weeks due to the spree of offending over a short period of time of a high value. He was also ordered to pay £998.99 compensation.

Ryan Taylor, 23, of Blakeholme Court, Burton, admitted stealing ornaments worth £168 from Next, Burton, on March 11.

He also admitted stealing perfumes worth £36 from Next, and clothing worth £74.82 from TK Maxx, Burton, both on March 12.

He also admitted dishonestly receiving stolen goods, namely a bicycle, in Burton, between March 15 and 20.

Taylor was jailed for 18 weeks after magistrates heard the offence was aggravated by his record of previous offending.

He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Prolific offender Wesley Beard, aged 32, of Shakespeare Road, Horninglow, also appeared in court.

He was found guilty of interfering with a Vauxhall Astra in Burton on March 21. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence.

He was jailed for seven months because of the number of previous convictions for similar offences, with the latest committed while he was subject to a suspended sentence. He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Other criminals dealt with in court

Edgars Ronis, 35, of Napier Street, Burton.

Admitted stealing an electric toothbrush and a Skyhawk Quadcopter drone worth £85.00, belonging to Asda, Tamworth, on November 21.

Fined £20 and ordered to pay £135 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Kelvin Little , 33, of Alexander Road, Burton.

Admitted stealing three one-litre bottles of Jack Daniels whisky worth £60 from Asda, Burton, on September 26.

Admitted stealing two one-litre bottles of Smirnoff vodka worth £32 from Asda, Burton, on October 1.

Admitted stealing four one-litre bottles of Jack Daniels whisky worth £80 from Asda, Burton, on October 4.

Ordered to pay £172 compensation.