A screening programme aimed at spotting the early signs of prostate cancer in men has received a £1,586 boost thanks to a quiz night.

Inspire Health – Fighting Prostate Cancer, a group led by Jyoti Shah, a consultant urological surgeon at Queen's Hospital, in Burton, is one of three good causes to receive a share of cash from the event, which was organised by Burton firm Alexander Accountancy and Burton and District Chamber of Commerce.

The sold-out event at Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium was declared a huge success and raised a total of £4,746 with Burton YMCA and Due Life also set to receive a share of the funds.

David Alexander, of Alexander Accountancy, of Granary Wharf Business Park, said: "The initiative started four years ago when the Chamber of Commerce held the first quiz night and we picked it up as a company as part of our corporate social responsibility and this year we asked the chamber to do it as one of their events again.

"We got sponsors on board to cover all costs, so every penny raised will go to the charities and it was a very successful evening."

Chris Plant, divisional director for Southern Staffordshire of Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, said: "The chamber was delighted to be invited by David Alexander to be involved in this fantastic event raising money for good causes. We are just one of many partners and sponsors and Alexander Accountancy put in all the effort to drive this forward.

"David is a great ambassador for supporting community causes and it is testament to him that we are able to donate this cash to a fantastic cause like the prostate cancer screenings.

"The Pirelli Stadium is always a fantastic venue and Burton Albion did a great job hosting it and the night was well supported by Chamber members. We now look forward to supporting the 2018 version."

Prostate cancer screening in Burton sees Miss Shah, along with Sarah Minns, the urology advanced nurse practitioner, take the test out in to the community, where men feel more at home. Screenings have been carried out at places like the Pirelli Stadium and Burton Caribbean Association and so far nearly 700 men have taken, with 35 diagnosed with cancer and beginning treatment that could save their lives.

Burton and District Chamber of Commerce president Simon Chapman said: "The work that is being done on prostate cancer by the hospital staff here in Burton is amazing. We should applaud them for their efforts on the screenings and the chamber wants to support local charities and good works that are making such an important contribution to the town."

The money will now help support further prostate cancer screening initiatives in the Burton area.

Jyoti Shah, consultant urological surgeon at Queen's Hospital in Burton, said: "Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in this country and the recent media attention has highlighted the growing awareness of the dangers.

"We have seen a big demand for these screenings and we are grateful to David Alexander and Burton and District Chamber of Commerce for supporting us and helping this important work to continue."

More information on Inspire Health – Fighting Prostate Cancer is available by visiting www.fightingprostatecancer.co.uk.

How to spot the signs of prostate cancer

Doctors have issued a warning over the telltale signs of prostate cancer after it overtook breast cancer as the third most deadly form of the disease.

One man is now killed by prostate cancer every 45 minutes in the UK.

Almost 12,000 men died from prostate cancer across the UK in 2015, latest figures show – up from 9,460 in 1999, while breast cancer deaths fell to 11,442, from 12,947 over the same period.

Freemasons went to the Pirelli Stadium, home of Burton Albion Football Club, to receive free checks for prostate cancer last November.

Lung and bowel cancer remain the two deadliest forms of the disease, report Mirror Online.

Many men's prostates get larger as they age because of the non-cancerous conditions prostate enlargement and benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Parents urged to vaccinate children after shock measles outbreak

These two conditions are more common than prostate cancer - but that doesn't mean the symptoms should be ignored.

Charities say prostate cancer research lacks the funding that has helped cut breast cancer deaths.

Angela Culhane of Prostate Cancer UK said: “With half the investment and half the research it’s not surprising progress in prostate cancer is lagging behind. Many of these developments could be applied to prostate cancer.

“We’re confident with the right funding we can dramatically reduce deaths within a decade.”

What are the symptoms of prostate cancer?

In most cases, prostate cancer doesn't have any symptoms until the growth is big enough to put pressure on the urethra.

Symptoms include:

Needing to urinate more often, especially at night

Needing to rush to the toilet

Difficulty in starting to pee

Weak flow

Straining and taking a long time while peeing

Feeling that your bladder hasn't emptied fully

The signs that the cancer has SPREAD include bone, back or testicular pain, loss of appetite and unexplained weight loss.

Prostate Cancer UK wants £120 million for research to help halve predicted deaths by 2026, and is holding a series of March for Men walks to help raise it.

Men are 2.5 times more likely to live for 10 years after diagnosis now than in 1990, but the toll is rising due to a larger ageing population.