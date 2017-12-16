Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton prostate cancer survivor given the all-clear following an operation and a series of blood tests celebrated his clean bill of health by raising £800 towards fighting the disease.

Tony Webster, 71, was diagnosed with prostate cancer during his first screening session held at the Pirelli Stadium and organised by Inspire Health – Fighting Prostate Cancer, a group led by Jyoti Shah, a consultant urological surgeon at Queen's Hospital, in Burton.

The campaign aims to get more men checked for signs of the cancer, with screening held regularly at locations men typically feel more comfortable in, such as a football stadium.

In March, 2016, Mr Webster, a father of four from Stretton. decided to attend one of the screenings, despite previously displaying no signs of symptoms of the condition.

He said: "I had my screening in March 2016. I was told in April that I had cancer, and then by May I was going into hospital for the operation. It all went by very quick, my feet couldn't touch the ground, I didn't really get chance to think about it, which was a good thing looking back!

"Everything was superb for me in hospital, all the way through. I've now had three, six-monthly blood tests and they've all come back negative, so it's all clear.

"Before the screening, I didn't think I had any symptoms at all but my brother-in-law has prostate cancer, and that's the only reasons that I went. I was shocked more than anything when I was diagnosed, I couldn't believe it when Miss Shah said it looked abnormal and that I needed a biopsy.

"Before I actually got to hospital, my wife asked if I was scared. I said 'absolutely not, I'm petrified!' But when you walk through the doors and the nurses come up to you, you just feel so relaxed, they look after you. And that applies for Burton as well, it's always been spot on, I cannot fault anything."

Mr Webster underwent his operation at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Birmingham, and following three blood tests, which returned with negative results when testing for the disease over the last 18 months, he has now been given the all-clear by health care professionals.

To celebrate, Mr Webster decided to give back and held a fund-raiser for the prostate screening fund.

On Friday, October 20, 114 people attended Eton Park social club, where £800 was raised, with dancing and a live music performance from 60s band, Past Hits and a charity raffle.

Mr Webster made a passionate speech about his experience with prostate cancer, in the hope of getting more men to sign up and get checked.

Jyoti Shah, who is a consultant urological surgeon at Queen's Hospital runs Inspire Health, and said fund-raising efforts from people like Mr Webster helped to make their services available to even more patients.

She said: "We have a dedicated fund held in the hospital so it's a charitable fund but it’s just for prostate screening work, like when we picked Mr Webster up, all of the money that comes into that helps facilitate more of the same.

"We don't charge people for it, but the money that we raise gets fed into the fund to enable us to do more of the same and get to more people and continue raising awareness and to continue reaching out to the population.

"With this case, it was such an early diagnosis and we have managed to cure Mr Webster of his cancer and he's doing really well. We've just had the official clinic consultation, and he's absolutely fine."

Miss Shah said the progress Inspire Health had made since its first screening in March, 2016 had been "fantastic."

She said: "It's just grown and grown, I had no idea when we started this project that it would become so big and successful. To date we've picked up 27 men with cancer and we're still waiting on some results.

"We've seen nearly 600 men by now. Our premise has always been that we go where men are comfortable, we know they don’t want to go to hospital, it’s threatening and intimidating and impersonal, and that’s the same with any hospital or health professional.

"When we go to places like the football club, it's less threatening. It just makes people more relaxed, and we dress differently, to make it all less threatening. We'll go wherever people feel comfortable."

Mr Webster, a lifelong Burton Albion supporter, agreed. "If I saw there was a screening at the hospital, I would think twice about it, but when it was at Burton Albion, I thought I’d rather go there.”

Anybody looking for more information about upcoming screening events can visit the dedicated website online at https://fightingprostatecancer.co.uk/ .

Did you know?

Tomatoes and vegetables in the broccoli and cauliflower family help to protect the prostate

What is prostate cancer?

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the UK. About one in eight men will get prostate cancer at some point in their lives.

Prostate cancer often grows slowly and has a low risk of spreading, so it may never cause you any symptoms or problems in your lifetime. In other words, it is often not life-threatening. Because of this, slow-growing prostate cancer might not need to be treated, but monitored instead.

Who is at risk?

There are several things that may mean you are more likely to get prostate cancer.

Age - Prostate cancer mainly affects men over the age of 50 and your risk increases as you get older.

The average age for men to be diagnosed is between 70 and 74 years. If you are under 50 then your risk of getting prostate cancer is very low. Men under 50 can get it, but it isn't common.

Family history - You are two and a half times more likely to get prostate cancer if your father or brother has been diagnosed with it, compared to a man who has no relatives with prostate cancer.

Ethnicity – Black men are more likely to get prostate cancer than men of ethnic backgrounds. The reasons for this are not yet clear but might be linked to genes. In the UK, about one in four black men will get prostate cancer at some point in their lives.

Lifestyle – No-one knows how to prevent prostate cancer, but a healthy diet and lifestyle may be important in protecting against it.