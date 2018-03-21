Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Football fans were invited to undergo potentially life-saving prostate tests as they watched their beloved Brewers - after 35 out of 700 people tested previously were diagnosed with cancer.

The team from Inspire Health – Fighting Prostate Cancer were at the Pirelli Stadium for the Burton Albion-Bristol City clash to encourage men to take advantage of the screening for prostate cancer in the town.

Led by Jyoti Shah, a consultant urological surgeon at Burton Queen's Hospital, along with Sarah Minns, the urology advanced nurse practitioner, the pair have been taking the test out into the community, where men feel more at home.

Screenings have been carried out at places such as the Pirelli Stadium and Burton Caribbean Association and so far nearly 700 men have taken advantage of it, with 35 diagnosed with cancer and beginning treatment which could save their lives.

The team has now encouraged football fans to get tested, with screenings taking place every month for the rest of the year, and by the end of 2018 they will have seen 1,500 men.

At Pirelli Stadium they were joined by Burton MP Andrew Griffiths and goalkeeping legend Peter Shilton, the chairman of Burton Albion Ben Robinson and the Burton Albion Community Trust, to help spread the word about the screening.

Miss Shah said: "I am grateful to everyone for their support, especially our local MP Andrew Griffiths, Peter Shilton, Ben Robinson the chairman of Burton Albion and the community trust, whose unwavering support for the campaign allows us to continue raising awareness.

"Prostate cancer has received much media attention recently and should be at the forefront of everyone's minds - it is that common. We have taken this a step further and want men to get checked and diagnosed early if they have it. My message to all men is that 'you have nothing to lose but a life to gain.'"

The Macmillian bus Betty was also at the ground to bring the screening team to the attention of the crowd.

Anyone wanting to book an appointment with the Inspire Health – Fighting Prostate Cancer can do so by calling 01283 566333 ext 6445, with slots available on Thursday and Friday, March 22 and 23.

How to spot the signs of prostate cancer

Doctors have issued a warning over the telltale signs of prostate cancer after it overtook breast cancer as the third most deadly form of the disease.

One man is now killed by prostate cancer every 45 minutes in the UK.

Almost 12,000 men died from prostate cancer across the UK in 2015, latest figures show – up from 9,460 in 1999, while breast cancer deaths fell to 11,442, from 12,947 over the same period.

Lung and bowel cancer remain the two deadliest forms of the disease, report Mirror Online.

Many men's prostates get larger as they age because of the non-cancerous conditions prostate enlargement and benign prostatic hyperplasia.

These two conditions are more common than prostate cancer - but that doesn't mean the symptoms should be ignored.

Charities say prostate cancer research lacks the funding which has helped cut breast cancer deaths.

Angela Culhane of Prostate Cancer UK said: "With half the investment and half the research it's not surprising progress in prostate cancer is lagging behind. Many of these developments could be applied to prostate cancer.

"We're confident with the right funding we can dramatically reduce deaths within a decade."

What are the symptoms of prostate cancer?

In most cases, prostate cancer doesn't have any symptoms until the growth is big enough to put pressure on the urethra.

Symptoms include:

Needing to urinate more often, especially at night

Needing to rush to the toilet

Difficulty in starting to pee

Weak flow

Straining and taking a long time while peeing

Feeling that your bladder hasn't emptied fully

The signs that the cancer has SPREAD include bone, back or testicular pain, loss of appetite and unexplained weight loss.

Prostate Cancer UK wants £120 million for research to help halve predicted deaths by 2026, and is holding a series of March for Men walks to help raise it.

Men are 2.5 times more likely to live for 10 years after diagnosis now than in 1990, but the toll is rising due to a larger ageing population.