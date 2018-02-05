Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A protester has vowed to chain himself to a tree to save it from the chop.

Cliff Moody - along with Terry Godfrey and Jane Guest - is fighting to save two Corsican pine trees which are outside flats in Ashley Court, off Ashby Road, in Burton, where Terry lives.

Ashley Court Associates Limited has applied to East Staffordshire Borough Council's planning committee to chop down the trees.

A spokesman said it is for "safety" reasons as they are damaging a nearby wall and it is not known what harm the roots are doing under the building.

The owners have previously had planning permission to remove the trees but the spokesman said they were unable to chop them down in the time-frame they were allocated.

However, the residents argue they are a stunning part of the area and say they will do what it takes to protect them.

Mr Moody, who lives in Burton and is a campaigner to safeguard green belt land and trees, said he will camp outside the building and chain himself to one of the trees on the day they are due to be axed if the permission is given the green light.

He said: "These trees are a landmark part of the community that have been here for many years. They are beautiful things and we see the squirrels pottering away and the blackbirds singing.

"By taking away these wonderful trees they will be destroying part of the environment.

"I will save these trees and will protest 24 hours a day if I have to. I will chain myself to them on the day they are going to cut them down and refuse to move.

"They will have to remove me by the police as I am prepared to camp on the lawn to save the environment.

"That is how much they mean to the people of Burton - they have been here for years and everyone has admired them.

"This is an injustice for the people of Burton. The trees have as much rights as the residents to be here.

"Terry has lived here for 17 years and often sits under the trees in the summer. I would strongly ask the applicant to reconsider this decision about the trees and see them as part of the environment around the flats."

An expert's report carried out as part of the planning application states that the trees are causing damage to the property.

The report states: "There is damage being caused to both the steps and the nearby wall by the incremental growth of the trees stem and rooting mass.

"The wall has been displaced horizontally and disturbances in the nearby path are commensurate with root damage.

"Pine cast in the gutters of the apartment block is evident from ground level.

"The tree is suppressed by its near neighbour to the west. It has developed a crown structure that is biased to the east and the stem leans heavily in the direction too.

"Footpath disturbance between the tree stem and the apartment block is evident and this also is indicative of root growth."

Ms Guest, who is a carer for Mr Godfrey, said that people passing would not know about the planning application and she wanted to make them aware of it.

She said: "It is a lovely view and I cannot image it without the trees."

A spokesman for applicant Ashley Court Associates Limited said: "The trees are detrimental to the building. We have got to get them down otherwise it is going to be damaging to the properites."