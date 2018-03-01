Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bus firm says it has no immediate plans to demolish a once much-loved former pub in Burton.

Midland Classic bus firm does intend to eventually pull down the Wetmore Whistle, in Wetmore Road, but this week said no plans for when that will happen have yet been drawn up.

It was revealed in October last year that the pub, in Wetmore Road, will be torn down to enable the company to expand its neighbouring car park for staff at its depot.

However, no work has taken place with Midland Classic revealing it has no immediate plans to tear down the pub and music venue.

A spokesman said: "Midland Classic has no immediate plans to demolish the building previously known as the Wetmore Whistle which is adjacent to our bus depot.

The company has submitted a landscaping scheme to East Staffordshire Borough Council’s planning department, which it is required to do as a condition of the original approval for its plan to bulldoze the old pub, which has been closed since February 2015.

The scheme includes details of a hedge to be planted at the rear of the wall and railings.

When the pub is demolished it will mean an increase of car parking from 16 spaces to 31 for Midland Classic staff.

It comes almost a year after the Burton branch of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association UK scrapped plans to hold meetings, prayers and religious ceremonies at the pub.

The idea had prompted criticism around a lack of parking.

Midland Classic commercial director John Mitcheson previously told the Burton Mail that the pub had been closed for a lengthy period, and that its demolition and clearance of the site would help facilitate the expansion of its business.

The bus company said it had found its operations increasingly compromised by a lack of space for buses and car parking.

The old pub is falling into a state of disrepair both internally and externally.