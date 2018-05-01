Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pupils at a​ former​ special school in Overseal were often kicked and punched by their teachers before being locked in a coal cellar for days until their injuries healed, a court had heard.

Ten former pupils who attended the now closed Overseal Manor School in the late 1970s and early 1980s are set to tell a jury sitting at Derby Crown Court that now retired Christopher May and Terrence Butler assaulted them by dishing out beatings, the hearing was told. May is also accused of committing serious sexual assaults. Both men deny all of the charges.

The school catered for 30 boys at a time, aged between eight and 14. They would be youngsters who had been expelled from mainstream school or who had behavioural or learning difficulties and were a mixture of borders and day, the court has been told.

Butler was a teacher at the school from 1972 to 1982, while May was there from 1973 to 1987. Graham Huston, prosecuting, told the court that there were a total of five members of staff at the school at the time and who are accused of assaults towards the boys. Of the five, only May and Butler are still alive today.

Mr Huston said: "There were five members of staff at the school whose behaviour towards the boys at the school was criminal either physically and or sexually, either by assaults or abuse."

The jury of four men and eight women heard the police investigation began into allegations when a pupil came forward about alleged incidents at another school in Derby. He later named other pupils and others also came forward, said Mr Huston said.

Butler, of Beech Lane, Stretton, 73, faces six charges of actual bodily harm against former pupils at the school, and two of false imprisonment, all are alleged to have been committed between 1977 and 1985.

May, 71, of Dan Y Coed, Llanfyllin, in mid-Wales, is charged with seven offences of indecent assault, four of attempting to commit a serious sex assault, one of grievous bodily harm and eight offences of causing actual bodily harm. Both men deny all the charges.

A brief outline of the charges was given to the jury, which was told about one alleged occasion where one pupil was said to have been locked in a coal cellar for three days.

He said: "A former pupil said Butler had locked him in a coal cellar for three days and during that time he was deprived of food. He was only given water.

"When there were physical signs of assault the child would be hidden when he was expected to go home. One pupil said he was grabbed and put in the coal cellar and was only given scraps of food by children who slid them under the door. They were even prevented from seeing their parents."

Another witness who came forward as late as April 3, this year, and said when he was phoned by the investigating officer who had only asked whether he had been in care as a child, the witness said, "that simple question was enough to send a shiver down my spine and make me catch my breath", the court heard.

The jury also heard that one witness described May as a 'nasty man and very often angry'. Another described him as a 'bully'.

The court heard witnesses said the two men also appeared to 'relish' the fights that took place between pupils and watched instead of splitting them up.

One described May as over the top with the cane, with Mr Huston saying: "He used to smash kids up well over the expected punishment."

"When a boy was injured at the school that boy would be kept at the school and not allowed home until the bruising had gone," he said.

Another said a teacher had locked him in isolation for two weeks. He was not allowed to see anyone, said Mr Huston.

One said on another occasion the boys had been singing the Ian Drury and The Blockheads song 'Hit me with your Rhythm Stick', which was popular at the time.

"One said Butler took out a plimsoll from his desk and wrote on the sole of the shoe 'rhythm stick' and used this to hit the boys," said Mr Huston.

On another occasion one boy ran away from school having been allegedly assaulted. He got as far as Beaufort Road, in Derby, which was a five or six-hour walk. The court heard when the police picked him up, he told them what Butler had done but the police took him back to the school.

He was taken inside, dragged upstairs by his ears and shoved in his bedroom. Some witnesses said May 'would not hit you where you could be seen'. It was either to the back of the head or body, Mr Huston said.

"One pupil also recalled an incident in which May had been assaulting a pupil and another pupil got a knife and started slashing May. They were eventually split up by the headteacher. That pupil was never seen again," he said.

Another pupil said he had been caught by May smoking in the pigsty on site. He said: "He threw the cigarettes down and then started punching me.

"You could tell that he was determined to hurt you because he stuck his tongue out," Mr Huston said the witness has said.

"The prosecution suggests that the environment at the school at the time was that those charged with caring for the pupils treated them as something less than second class citizens, who would hit and abuse them at every turn."

The trial continues.

*Overseal Manor School closed on August 31 1997. It catered for boys aged 8 to 14. The building is now flats.