Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A firework firm known for lighting up the skies of Burton will be celebrating with a bang after winning a top award for the third year running.

The team at Pyrotex Fireworx, based in Court Farm Lane, Branston, has now returned home after a successful trip to the ninth Philippine International Pyromusical Competition where it won the prestigious title "Grand Champions" for the third time in a row.

The impressive displays have continued to wow crowds over the years but it was the win of the British Musical Firework championships in 2010 and 2011, which saw the firm selected to represent the UK in the Monaco International Music Firework Championship in 2012.

It was here that the firm won both the judges and the public awards. Since then the firm has represented the UK in prestigious competitions around the world.

(Image: Pyrotex Fireworx)

Bosses said that these competitions not only test the artistic talents of the designers but also the pyrotechnical ability of each team along with the skills and expertise needed to put on an event of such magnitude.

He added these competitions have also established the firm as one of the UK's best display companies.

Scott Machin, of Pyrotex Fireworx, said: "This has never been done before in any firework competition to date, so we are extremely pleased with this achievement.

"We are a small business based in Branston suppling the local area with professional fireworks displays for events such as weddings and birthdays. We also do a small selection of retail orders for the public come Bonfire night and New Year's Eve.

"We also provide the fireworks for the Christmas lights switch on in Burton and have done so for many years.

"Over the last eight years, our passion, dedication and enthusiasm has seen us grow to become an internationally award-winning company that proudly represents the UK.

(Image: Pyrotex Fireworx)

"Drawing on more than 35 years of experience and knowledge within the fireworks industry, we have been producing Pyromusical displays that have amazed the crowds and wowed the judges across the world.

"We quite simply enjoy the process of planning, creating and demonstrating our displays in these competitions and we feel that our displays achieve a synthesis of vision and sound that creates a powerful connection with our audiences."

Pyrotex Fireworx, which employs two full-time staff and around 30 part-time workers, was started when Mark Kelsall's love of fireworks saw him working voluntarily with many different professional fireworks companies around the country.

After many years of practical experience he decided to make a major life change and set up his own fireworks company. Since it was set up in 1999, Pyrotex Fireworx Ltd has become one of the UK's leading firework display companies.

Mr Machin said: "From its humble yet enthusiastic beginnings all those years ago the team is now a fine blend of experience, dynamic creativity and explosive enthusiasm - all fused together to make Pyrotex first class when it comes to fireworks.

(Image: Pyrotex Fireworx)

"The company has delivered literally thousands of displays to millions of spectators and has a long list of satisfied customers. In more recent years the company has regularly delivered well more than 100 shows per year all over the UK and abroad.

"Our designer Mark is one of the best show designers in the UK and the world. Everything he does is all visualised in his mind and put down onto paper which is then entered into the show design on the PC.

"He doesn't like using the readily available computer visualisation software that others use as this comes across in the displays as being very mechanical with little emotion. Mark does a great job in portraying emotion through the songs and fireworks used in the show to capture the imagination and emotion of the audience on so many levels."

The unique fireworks used in these types of displays are carefully selected to suit the highs and lows of the music. The range of effects to choose from is enormous so the planning and designing stage of a show of this calibre can take many months and a lot of man hours to perfect.

Each competition they participate in has their own health and safety policies that they have to adhere to which is a challenge in itself as they all have different rules and regulations to follow. That is before they even start designing the show.

They have fired displays from a few challenging sites such as a beach in Knokke Heist to two Barges in the Philippines.

(Image: Pyrotex Fireworx)

Pyrotex Fireworx list of achievements so far

The Philippines – 9th Philippine International Pyromusical Competition Grand Champions 2018

Germany – Hannover International Fireworks Competition 2017 3rd Place

Vietnam – Danang International Fireworks Festival 2017 3rd Place

The Philippines – 8th Philippine International Pyromusical Competition Grand Champions 2017

Belgium - International Fireworks Festival Knokke-Heist 1st Place Prize 2016

Italy - International Festival of Dancing Fireworks Public and Jury Gold Prize 2016

The Philippines - 7th Philippine International Pyromusical Competition Grand Champions 2016

Berlin – Pyronale Silver Vessel 2015

Cannes - Festival D'art Pyrotechnique De Cannes Public Prize 2015

Monaco - International Musical Fireworks Champions of Champions 2014

Malta - International Firework Festival Champions 2014

Monaco - International Musical Fireworks Champions 2012

British Musical Fireworks Champions 2011

British Musical Fireworks Champions 2010