Burton's hospital was today experiencing "teething problems" with its new parking system in one of its car parks.

The new parking system which has large touch screens has been introduced at Burton's Queen's Hospital, in Belvedere Road, in a bid to make it easier for visitors to pay at the end of their visit. But visitors have today, Tuesday, February 27, reported that the screens had been freezing as they attempting to key in their details in one car park.

Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, has had the upgraded system installed, with large, bright touch screens with multiple payment options, including coins, notes, cards and contactless cards.

However, visitor Jackie Prior said all was not working well when she went to the hospital this week and parked in the Outwoods site, car park six. She told the Burton Mail the only machine available there would not work, with the screen freezing as visitors keyed in the vehicle's registration number and then reverting back to a home screen, she said.

She said many people tried it but kept getting the same result.

She said: "I parked in Outwoods car park 6c and the only machine available wouldn't work. Lots of us tried and the screen just froze on your reg and went back to the front screen."

A spokesman for Burton's Queen's Hospital told the Burton Mail this afternoon that the problem has been reported to Parking Eye, which is responsible for the hospital parking, and someone has been sent to fix it.

He said: "The new parking system is in place on site. As with all new things there is some teething problems, but nothing major.

"We are aware of the issue with the machines at car park six (Outwoods Site) and as soon as the problem occurred we contacted Parking Eye.

"They have sent an engineer to resolve the issue."

The new machines have been put in place at Queen's Hospital in Burton, Tamworth's Sir Robert Peel Hospital and the Samuel Johnson Community Hospital in Lichfield, all of which are run by the trust.

Implemented by parking firm ParkingEye, the system uses automatic number plate recognition technology to record when vehicles enter and later leave the car parks.