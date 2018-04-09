Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who threatened to shoot a police officer and staff at Burton's Queen's Hospital has died of a drug overdose.

Patrick Hodgkinson was found collapsed at his home in Gordon Street, Burton. He was taken to hospital but died 11 days later.

His inquest was told he had to keep in close contact with a probation officer after being convicted of brandishing a BB gun at the hospital.

But, at the hearing, his family said that incident was out of character for him.

Mr Hodgkinson, 25, struggled with mental health problems, the inquest heard.

He died at Queen's Hospital on January 3 after taking an overdose of illegal drugs.

South Staffordshire Coroner Andrew Haigh was told Mr Hodgkinson had died of a brain injury, triggered by a cardiac arrest that had been caused by a drug overdose.

He was told a toxicology report carried out after Mr Hodgkinson's death showed that he had 404mg of heroin per litre of blood and 334mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood, over four times the drink-drive limit.

PC Matthew Burton, from Staffordshire Police, said officers were called to Mr Hodgkinson's address by paramedics after he was found collapsed on December 23. He added there was no evidence to believe that there was any third party involvement in the death.

He said: "We always have to be suspicious of drug-related deaths and investigate them accordingly. In this case, while there was evidence of alcohol use at the address, there was no sign of illicit drug use.

"This could mean that Mr Hodgkinson took the drugs away from his home address, or somebody else was with him and cleared up the drugs.

"We do not believe there to be any third party involvement in the death itself.

"He had taken a drug overdose, but there was no indication that he intended to harm himself."

The court heard that Mr Hodgkinson had mental health problems and showed signs of depression and anxiety, although he had not been formally diagnosed. He also had made threats to end his life in the past, witnesses said.

The inquest, held at Burton Town Hall on Friday, was told that Mr Hodgkinson had to have regular contact with his probation officer after an incident at Queen's Hospital, where he threatened to shoot a police officer and hospital staff on July 19.

At his trial, in November, he was found guilty of making threats to a police officers and members of the public intending that they would fear the threat would be carried out.

He was sentenced to a 24-week jail term suspected for two years and was forced to pay £100 compensation, £500 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge. He was also ordered to complete alcohol treatment for his alcohol dependency.

Family members pointed out to the coroner that the aggressive behaviour he was convicted of was out of the ordinary for him.

Jenny Ball, serious incident review co-ordinator at South Staffordshire and Shropshire NHS Trust, also gave evidence at the inquest.

She said: "Patrick had been in contact with mental health services intermittently since 2014. He was known to have drug and alcohol problems.

"It was hard to know whether or not he was suicidal."

She said when under the influence he would say he was suicidal, but when sober he would say he wasn't.

"On November 17, he was referred to the mental health team as his GP had warned he said he wanted to go home to take an overdose.

"On November 19, he phoned police and told them he wanted to end his life.

"He was seen by a member of the mental health team. They reported there were scratches to his arms, but she did not report any significant risks to himself or others."

Mr Haigh said: "Paddy, as he liked to be called, was only 25 when he died. He was a young man but he still had some problems with alcohol and drugs.

"He did also have some mental health problems. He showed symptoms of depression and anxiety and had previously been prescribed antidepressants, although there was no formal diagnosis.

"From a police point of view, no illicit drugs were found at the scene, but alcohol was in the home. There is no evidence that Patrick did not take the drugs himself.

"Having been found in the condition he was, he suffered irreversible brain damage and died in hospital on January 3.

"There is no evidence to me that he wanted to harm himself on this occasion.

"I rule this is a drug and alcohol related death."