Patients in Burton are being encouraged to get out of their pyjamas and into their day clothes as part of a national challenge across the NHS.

Burton's Queen's Hospital is supporting the 70-day End PJ Paralysis challenge which aims to see one million patients get up, dressed and moving in their own clothes, rather than lingering in hospital gowns or pyjamas.

It has been running since April 17 and will continue until Tuesday, June 26, in time for the 70th anniversary celebrations of the NHS on July 5.

Bosses said the benefits of getting patients up and about include a reduced length of stay in hospital, reduced loss of mobility, deconditioning and risk of falls, reduced food wastage due to greater patient mobility and energy need, reduced risk of needing institutional care on discharge and enhanced wellbeing of patients and staff.

Wards at the Burton Hospital NHS Foundation Trust's three hospitals in Burton, Tamworth and Lichfield will answer two questions each day:

1. How many patients are dressed in day clothes at noon?

2. Of these patients, how many have mobilised and doing things like going to the toilet/shower or walked around the bed?

The data will then be uploaded onto www.endpjparalysis.com, which will show the combined total towards the one million patient day goal.

Jessica Harris, therapy manager at the trust, said: "We launched our challenge on Tuesday, April 17, and are encouraging all staff to get involved.

"We are also encouraging our patients and their relatives to support it by making sure they bring comfortable day clothes into hospital during their stay. It isn't always necessary for you to stay in your pyjamas while you are in hospital.

"Getting up, getting dressed and getting mobile promotes a good daily routine and encourages a speedier recovery. The End PJ Paralysis challenge shows we care and will help our patients to get well sooner."