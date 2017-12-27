Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Medics facing the worst winter flu outbreak in 20 years are urging those with minor illnesses to stay away from hospital.

New NHS papers have highlighted a particularly virulent strain of seasonal flu, workforce shortages and problems with capacity.

Health services are facing "huge pressure" in the season when there is usually a spike in cases of flu, norovirus and respiratory illness.

And patients are being asked to think carefully before seeking treatment at Burton's Queen's Hospital.

Duncan Bedford, chief operating officer at Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said Burton patients must make an effort to use the "most appropriate service for their needs".

He said: "The winter months are now upon us and our hospitals, like the vast majority across the country, will experience significant demand for our urgent and emergency care services.

"We have well-established and detailed plans to help to cope with the demand but once again, we are asking for the public’s assistance to use the most appropriate service for their needs.

"This will allow us to treat the patients in most need of our help."

NHS bosses claim their winter planning has been "extensive and more effective than ever before".

But they accept the service is "not where it would want to be" heading into the New Year.

A new briefing paper from NHS Providers on how trusts were preparing for winter says although there have been improvements in some areas, there were still "risks" in the system.

Pressurised finances are among the issues discussed in the report.

Bed occupancy rates were running above the recommended safe levels, with 87.1 per cent of beds already full.

This meant there was already "very little give in the system", the briefing paper stated.

The Society for Acute Medicine said the NHS was 1,400 beds "short" of what it needed this winter.

Meanwhile the NHS Providers briefing paper warned that this year's flu strain was "potentially the worst we have seen in two decades".

Can I get a free flu jab? Most people who get flu will be better within a week and will not be eligible for a free jab. However, certain groups are at a higher risk and more likely to suffer from complications such as pneumonia. So, a free flu jab is offered by the NHS for those who are: Aged 65 and over

Aged 18 or over with heart or respiratory problems

Pregnant

Aged six months to two years old if deemed at risk All children aged two or three, those in Reception class and years one to four of primary school can get the flu nasal spray on the NHS. If a child is deemed to be at risk, they can have the spray up to the age of 17. The only reason that you shouldn't have the jab is if you have had a serious allergic reaction to it in the past. Again, check with your doctor if you are not sure.

The NHS is anticipating a similar flu outbreak to that seen during the flu season in the Southern Hemisphere, where hospitals were forced to close their doors to new patients and people faced long waiting times.

The briefing paper stated that the NHS had a long history of advance planning to deal with flu and had "significantly increased its focus" this year, including the use of incentive payments for hospitals which had 75 per cent of staff vaccinated.

Other problems included shortages of key staff groups including paramedics, GPs and A & E consultants and nurses.

It outlined various steps that had been taken both at local hospitals and by NHS England and the Government to mitigate winter problems, including more money for winter pressures from the budget and contingency planning by NHS England.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said: "Winter always presents a big challenge to the NHS.

"Last year the pressures were intolerable. Services were stretched up to, and in some places beyond breaking point.

"This time preparations have never been more thorough.

"But we have to recognise we are not where we would want to be as we head into winter.

"The NHS is already under severe pressure, and while the additional funding in the recent Budget is welcome, it has come very late to be used to maximum effect.

"We cannot say with certainty how tough this winter will be, but the likelihood is that services will be sorely tested.

"We must hope the considerable efforts to curb the impact of flu are successful."

Mr Bedford also asked that people protect themselves with the flu jab to prevent needing to use the hospital for minor illnesses.

He added: "Staff across our hospitals have been receiving the flu jab, which protects themselves, their family and their patients. I would encourage the public to also get their jab, particularly those over 65, with long term conditions or pregnant who can take advantage of receiving their flu jab for free.

"Accident and emergency is for serious and life-threatening illness and injuries so the public can help us by using their GP, local pharmacist, the minor injuries units in Tamworth and Lichfield, the NHS111 service or by self-care for non-emergency situations."