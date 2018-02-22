The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The full line-up has been revealed for the BBC's Question Time show scheduled to be televised from JCB's World HQ in Rocester tonight.

Tonight's episode, which airs at 10.45pm on BBC One, once again chaired by broadcasting giant David Dimbleby, will be hosted at JCB's World Headquarters in Rocester.

Former Labour deputy prime minister John Prescott and Tory Party chairman Brandon Lewis were announced last week, with sparks sure to fly between this duo.

The duo will be joined by Siemens UK chief Juergen Maier, Novara Media's Ash Sarkar and the political editor of the Sunday Express, Camilla Tominey.

Question Time's format involves a panel of politicians and public figures answering questions from the audience.

People in Burton and Uttoxeter who were invited will join the audience and pose questions to the panel.

Host Mr Dimbleby said: "I am very much looking forward to bringing Question Time to the Uttoxeter area.

(Image: Richard Lewisohn)

"What really matters is that we have a lively audience who want to speak their mind.

"It's a chance for the Uttoxeter area to get its voice heard, not just by politicians but right across the UK."

The broadcasting legend also announced that the next week's show in Blackpool would feature former UKIP leader Nigel Farage and Labour's shadow home secretary Diane Abbott.