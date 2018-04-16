Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton barber shop Raffles is to re-open with a 21-year-old in the hot seat - following Terry Brassington's retirement after almost 50 years of cutting hair in the town.

Unisex hairdresser Hannah Cooper, 21, from Etwall, is following in the footsteps of Burton's longest-serving barber after the Bridge Street premises were taken over by businesswoman Suzanne Needham.

Terry opened Raffles barber shop in Bridge Street in 1978 but retired at the end of March due to ill-health. The former barber, who will celebrate his 70th birthday in June, is currently enjoying retirement and hopes to return to his old shop soon for a free haircut.

Meanwhile, his premises have been taken over by Suzanne Needham, who has owned the skin specialist centre next door for 15 years.

Mrs Needham, 52, says she is excited about re-opening the barbers on Wednesday, April 18, and hopes to see customers old and new walking through the doors.

The mother-of-two from Stapenhill said: "Terry came to see me a few months ago to tell me that he was finishing and that was the end of the story really. I wanted to expand my business, which is next door to Raffles so I spoke to him about me taking it over. It was already a really good business so it just made sense.

"We've worked really hard on it and my husband, David, has been doing all the work himself at the weekend. I've given the place a bit of a woman's touch.

"We are opening on Wednesday, April 18 and we are so excited to see clients old and new come through the doors to say hello."

Suzanne is the owner of Suzanne's Skin Specialists next door to Raffles, but is not trained as a barber, and Hannah Cooper is now stepping into the breach.

The 21-year-old admits she has some pretty big boots to fill following the retirement of Terry.

She said: "I have been doing unisex hairdressing for around five years now and I have always taken an interest in men's hair.

"I think it's really fast-flowing and you can have people in for five minutes and then they're gone. It makes the day go very fast seeing so many people.

"I've definitely got some big boots to fill. I've not met Terry yet, but I've heard wonderful things about it. Apparently he wants to come and get a free haircut.

"It's going to be a challenge because I'll be taking on people who have been going to Terry for 40 years, but I am definitely up for having a go."

Suzanne worked next door to Terry for 15 years and the pair forged a friendship over the years.

She said: "Terry would always be there if we needed him; no matter what it was, he would help us out.

"I came over on the day he finished and all his family came down - it was lovely! We're really excited for him to come down and see what we've done with the place."

The barbers will re-open on Wednesday, April 18, and anyone with questions can get in touch with the pair by calling 01283 548086 or visiting their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Raffles-Barbers-1780689595571482/