Business is booming for a Burton businesswoman after she took over running a long-established Burton barbers.

Suzanne Needham, 52, took Raffles Barber Shop from Terry Brassington after he had worked there for more than 40 years.

Terry announced he would be retiring from the Bridge Street business in March. The well-known barber had been the face of Raffles for more than 40 years and had built up a good reputation in the town.

Mrs Needham, who owns Suzanne's Skin Specialists next door took on the barber shop to expand her own business and said she wanted to keep the name Raffles as a testament to Terry and the reputation he had built up in the town.

The store was officially reopened on Wednesday, April 18, by Terry himself, who cut the ribbon for his former neighbour.

Mrs Needham, from Stapenhill, said business was going well since taking over. She said: "Terry came down to cut the ribbon with Hannah. It was great that he came along and everybody had a great time.

"We wanted to make it a great community event so we organised cupcakes and prosecco for the clients and local businesses and they went down a treat!"

Terry had opened Raffles in 1978 after training as a barber and will be celebrating his 70th birthday in June.

In March he announced he would be retiring due to ill health but said he was looking forward to his retirement and spending time with his family - adding he will be heading back to Raffles when he needs a haircut.

New barber Hannah Cooper, 21, from Etwall, has taken on many of Terry's former clients and business seems to be going well for the pair.

Mrs Needham said: "The first few weeks have gone really well. We have had a lot of people coming through the door - both old and new. Hannah has been doing a really good job and I am really glad at how well things are going.

"I really hope this continues into the future!"