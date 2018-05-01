The video will start in 8 Cancel

Football is set to be used in Burton to help Muslims 'burn a few extra calories' during Ramadan.

Burton Albion Community Trust, The Brewers' charitable arm will be running the 'Ramadan Football League' throughout the Islamic holiday.

Aiming to help Muslims who have been fasting and take part and have fun in a competitive league, while also burning calories before their traditional sunset meal.

John Widdowson, the health and inclusion manager at Burton Albion Community Trust, feels the league will be an exciting prospect.

Mr Widdowson said: "We are really pleased that through the Premier League charitable fund grant we were recently awarded we can provide an important opportunity to the local community.

"This will be our very first Ramadan league and we're really excited for it to start. The project is a great example of how we can reach out to all aspects of our community."

Matches will take place on the Anglesey 3G pitch at Anglesey Community Football Centre and are open to anyone aged 18 and over.

Matches will take place on Tuesday and Sunday evenings from Tuesday, May 15, and Tuesday, June 12, between 7.30pm and 9.30pm.

There is no fee to enter the league, but entries are limited to eight teams, selected on a first-come, first-served basis, said Mr Widdowson.

Games will last for 30 minutes, without a half-time interval.

Anybody looking for more information should contact 01283 440041 or email haseeb.tajmal@burtonalbionct.org.

Applications must be submitted no later than 12pm on Friday, May 11.

What is Ramadan?

The holy month of Ramadan is observed every year by the almost three million Muslims in the United Kingdom.

This year, Ramadan will begin on Tuesday, May 15, ending on Thursday, June 14.

It is a period of fasting observed by adults in the religion to celebrate their god, Muhammad receiving the Koran, their holy text.

During this month, they are able to concentrate on prayer, purification and charitable acts.

This marks the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed worldwide. It's a deeply sacred time for Muslims.

Muslims are required to fast during daylight hours, so are unable to eat or drink. They will also undertake extra prayers and worship, to grow closer to Allah.

Fasting is seen as a way of cleansing the soul, and to also encourage self-control.

On top of food and drink, abstinence will also be from smoking, sex, swearing, gossip and other sinful acts.

Exceptions are made for illnesses, travelling, the elderly, pregnant, breastfeeding, diabetics or for women on their period.