Readers have backed a controversial move to ban parents from using a village hall car park to drop their children off at school.

Mums and dads claimed the move would endanger Stanton Primary School pupils by forcing them to cross the busy A444 to get to class.

But many readers have now sided with the Stanton Village Hall committee and think parents should have to pay to use the car park.

Julie Griffin posted on Facebook: "To be honest, I think the hall committee are within their rights - do all the parents who use the car park pay towards its upkeep?

"If so then they've a right to be cross, but otherwise not. The hall is nothing to do with the school - parents will have to walk their kids to school and teach them road safety."

But parent Sarah Wilson replied: "Yes in an ideal world we all would if we lived a stone's throw away, but like a lot of other mums, we have to travel to get there and we have other children with us too."

Matt Taylor posted: "Good on the village hall committee for doing this. After having planning refused for a driveway to be dug on our house around the corner, we pay a small monthly fee to use the car park and have found ourselves on occasions blocked in by the huge number of cars there at school pick up and drop times.

"Neither the school or parents donate anything for use of the car park and whilst I agree wholeheartedly the council should do something and parking facilities in the area it is not the responsibility of the village hall.

"How about compulsory purchasing some of the unused farmland across the road to build a car park for the school and putting in a zebra or pelican crossing to further slow down the traffic?"

The A444 has a narrow footpath leading towards the primary school, which sits on a bend, and there are very few places for people to park.

Commenting on the Burton Mail's previous article on the dispute, Brian Stocks called for a drop-off point on school grounds.

He said: "Things have drastically changed since I went to school 60 years ago.

"I could safely travel the seven miles to my school on my own bicycle, something I would not even consider for a child today. The traffic is far too dangerous.

"If one lives a reasonable distance from the school, walking a child to school is the way to go.

"However, parking any vehicles on the side of a busy road such as this or even partly on the grass verge is dangerous as this obstructs other drivers from possibly seeing children who may dart between these parked vehicles.

"The obvious answer where it is necessary for a child to be transported to school by car is to allow the parents or driver to drop them off and pick them up in this car park surely on safety grounds. Simple common sense should prevail here."

When contacted, the village hall committee declined to comment on the dispute.

What else have readers been saying?

Alison Evison said: "It was always a goodwill gesture from the committee that allowed the school to use the car park and once or twice a year the school would have a collection as a 'thank you'.

"But when we left to school about five years ago there were some disagreements about the parking then and the school were quite anxious not to lose the parking privilege."

Karen Langslow said: "If parents want to use the car park why don't they pay for it?

"As for walking to school, yes it's a very busy road. I know it very well but I walked to Paulet School and I lived on the waterside so had a long walk there and I was taught road safety by my mum. My mum had seven children to get to school and she managed."

Nina Dorgan Boyle said: "It's not up to the school to provide parking. All other parents and children at other schools manage."

Lisa Bennett said: "How are children in danger from not being allowed to use the car park?

"Is it not the parents who are in danger of doing a little walking on a perfectly safe pavement?"