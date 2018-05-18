Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Readers have told of how "disgusted" they were after seven swans eggs were smashed to pieces by thugs in Burton's town centre.

The Burton Mail had revealed that animal charity the RSPCA was appealing for information after the eggs which were almost ready to hatch when they were destroyed at a beauty spot in the town.

The nesting adult swans were well known to visitors to the Friars Walk area of Burton town centre, who had been monitoring the pair's progress.

Now, readers have expressed shock, with many saying they had actually been watching the family as they prepared for the birth of their cygnets.

Other readers have also come forward with images they snapped of the mother-to-be and her eggs in a next hidden away in Friar's Walk before vandals smashed them to pieces.

Many other readers have been calling for a prison sentence if the perpetrators are caught.

The caller who discovered the upsetting scene and contacted the RSPCA has even offered a £50 reward from their own pocket for information leading to a conviction of the thugs.

Another distraught Burton Mail reader is also offering a £50 reward after reading about the attack.

Another reader, Jo Wright, who had been following the swans' progress and took pictures of the nest, said: "Poor thing. She certainly wouldn’t have moved off that nest without a fight as she was incredibly protective of them and was permanently sat on the eggs these past couple of weeks.

"She only moved to switch places with the male swan periodically for a swim - they were never left unguarded by one or the other of them."

Zoe Pajor also sent in a similar photo of the next before the attack, saying: "This was taken April 17. She was sat on her nest. I am heartbroken at what has happened.

"Can we add to the reward to raise it up?

"They need to be caught."

Both Carl Rosey Rose and Craig Long took to the Burton Mail's Facebook page to call for a prison sentence if the thugs are caught.

John Sale said: "Poor parents. They must be confused. It is basically animal cruelty killing the chicks. Check CCTV."

Di Straw also blasted the perpetrators, saying: "If it's a human who has done this, I hope karma will get them."

Phil and Monica Hugh has also contacted the Burton Mail following the incident and said: "We want to express our disgust at the recent news of the six swan eggs smashed by thugs in Friars Walk.

"Like the local man who witnessed this attack we are also shocked and upset as we have watched the swans building their nest and taking care of the eggs. We had so looked forward to seeing the baby cygnets swimming in the river with their parents.

"We feel strongly that the area should be monitored by CCTV as we have seen a lot of large groups of people drinking in the area and frightening the wildlife.

"We are also prepared to offer a £50 reward for information leading to a conviction of these thugs."

The incident was reported to the RSPCA on Saturday, May 5, and the nest still remains in place but the broken eggs have been removed.

Later, Ladislav Becza, 28, was admiring the view by the River Trent at Friar's Walk when he was told about the incident by the Burton Mail. He called the thugs responsible "sadistic".

(Image: Zoe Pajor)

No-one has yet been arrested following the incident.

RSPCA deputy chief inspector Laura Baker said she could not imagine what would possess anyone to do such an "evil thing".

She called it a mindless act of violence.

She said: “There are potentially some really serious offences here. Swans, their eggs and any active nests are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act.

"We really want to hear from anyone who might have seen something or knows anything about this awful incident, so please do call our appeal line on 0300 1238018 if you can help."

The penalty for destroying eggs and nests under the Wildlife and Countryside Act is an unlimited fine and up to six months in prison.

To report cruelty or an animal in distress please call the RSPCA emergency line on 0300 1234 999

To help the RSPCA rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals, visit www.rspca.org.uk/give.