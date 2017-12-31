The video will start in 8 Cancel

Uttoxeter Racecourse has seen a record New Year's Eve crowd.

The course said there were nearly 10,000 punters at today's final race meeting of 2017.

Traffic heading for the course queued on the A50 as far back as the River Dove as race goers arrived earlier today.

Seven jump races took place, with the first starting at 12.20pm and the final race one finishing at 3.30pm.

The sold-out event saw visitors pack out all hospitality venues including the 1907 Restaurant, Hoops Bistro and the champagne bar.

David MacDonald, executive director at Uttoxeter Race Course, said: "Today's New Year's Eve race meeting has been a fantastic way to end 2017, with a record crowd of nearly 10,000 people.

"In just a few years the crowd has doubled and this fixture just keeps getting bigger and better.

"It has been a great year at Uttoxeter Racecourse and we're now looking forward to 2018. Our first big fixture of the year will be the Betfred Midlands Grand National which will take place on Saturday, March 17."