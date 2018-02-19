Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A brewing giant wants to scrap three disused buildings at its Burton site, it has been revealed.

Molson Coors wants to axe its redundant buildings and structures which are in a poor state of repair and now lengthy plans for demolition have been prepared.

The brewer has applied to East Staffordshire Borough Council for permission to remove Nathans building, the north yeast building, and the north fermenting and conditioning building all in Station Street.

In a report to the council brewery bosses said they want to clear the Molson Coors site of buildings, which are in a poor state of repair.

They say this will then open up views between 101 Station Street and the listed E block building and also its north blending and chilling building.

The north yeast building and the adjoining north fermenting and conditioning building will be demolished in the first phase of works. Nathans building will be bulldozed in the second phase.

Work is expected to begin in March, subject to approval, and be completed by December.

Due to potential concerns regarding noise and dust, a robust demolition plan has been prepared which also caters for the removal of asbestos, said a spokesman for the brewery.

During the works, site access for all personnel and the majority of deliveries will be from Station Street via the main security gatehouse. Delivery of large plant items will be via the gate off Horninglow Street.

However, in the report to the council the brewer said: "In the initial phase of the works it will be necessary for the site to have strict controls of deliveries of large plant to ensure that they are met at the gates and escorted quickly and safely on to the site.

Standing instructions to all deliveries in the establishment phase will be to wait at a nearby lay-by or other suitable area and phone to arrange access to the site.

"All vehicles leaving the site will be cleaned using a high-pressure water hose, ensuring that no vehicles leave site until their wheels, chassis and external bodywork have been effectively cleaned and washed free of earth, mud, clay, gravel and stones."

Molson Coors has also said prior to the start of the demolition that a noise survey will be undertaken to ascertain existing background noise levels.

A demolition noise analysis will then be carried out to predict what the likely noise levels produced by the various equipment to be used will be.

It will also use specialist dust suppression equipment and an appointed asbestos removal contractor.

All work undertaken during the permitted site operating hours. The application is set to be decided in the next few months.